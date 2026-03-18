Super League Pre-Season Injuries: Leeds Rhinos & More! (2026)

Super League Pre-Season Friendlies: Injury Concerns for Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, and Bradford Bulls

The Super League clubs were in action over the weekend, gearing up for the new season. Leeds Rhinos and St Helens dominated with impressive victories, while Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity also secured wins. However, the highlight of the weekend was the injury concerns that emerged from these pre-season friendlies.

Max Simpson's Setback: One of the most concerning injuries was suffered by Max Simpson, who is facing another lengthy lay-off. The young player has endured a challenging career, returning from a three-year absence in August. Unfortunately, he may now require another 12 months of recovery after sustaining an ACL injury. This is a significant blow for the 21-year-old, who has struggled to catch a break in the professional game.

Leeds Rhinos Injuries: Leeds Rhinos faced multiple setbacks during their match against the Bradford Bulls. James McDonnell suffered a syndesmosis injury, Chris Hankinson broke his nose, and Ash Handley dealt with a groin issue. The exact recovery timelines for these injuries will be announced soon.

Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers: Bradford Bulls were missing several players, including Andy Ackers, Ryan Sutton, and Zac Fulton, due to various ailments. Castleford Tigers also confirmed injuries to Zac Cini, Semi Valemei, and Cain Robb before their trip to Merseyside. Additionally, Louis Senior had to leave the field early.

Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants: In the match between Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants, Matty Laidlaw was knocked out and failed a HIA. Joe Ward suffered a knee injury and had to be helped off the field. Huddersfield also reported minor injuries to Lewis Jagger (elbow) and Kieran Rush (calf), while Wakefield Trinity's Caius Faatili dealt with a hip problem.

These pre-season friendlies have raised concerns about player health and fitness, with several clubs facing injury challenges. As the season approaches, teams must carefully manage their players' recovery and well-being to ensure they are ready for the demanding schedule ahead.