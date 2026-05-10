Super Bowl LX: Top 5 Prop Bets to Win Big! (Odds & Analysis) (2026)

Get ready for an exciting Super Bowl LX, where the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will clash for the ultimate championship title! As we gear up for this highly anticipated game, let's dive into some top prop bets and odds that could make this Sunday even more thrilling.

The Big Game, the Big Bets

Super Bowl Sunday is a day like no other, and with it comes a plethora of betting opportunities. Prop bets, in particular, offer a unique way to engage with the game and potentially win some extra cash. And when it comes to the Super Bowl, the prop bet options are endless!

So, if you're feeling lucky and want to place a few bets, here are my top picks for Super Bowl LX, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Prop Bets to Watch Out For

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Rushing Yards: With odds of +280, Smith-Njigba's rushing yards are an intriguing bet. While he had limited rushing attempts during the season, the Seahawks are likely to utilize his speed in the Super Bowl. Expect a jet sweep or two, and with the newly crowned Offensive Player of the Year on the field, the potential for a big play is there. Patriots DL Milton Williams' Sacks: Sam Darnold, the Seahawks' quarterback, has been sacked multiple times in recent games. Milton Williams, a star from last year's Super Bowl, is a force to be reckoned with. With odds of +200, a sack or two from Williams is a solid bet. Seahawks LB Ernest Jones' Interceptions: The Seattle defense has been on fire, intercepting passes left and right. Jones, in particular, has shown exceptional skills with 5 interceptions in the regular season. A tipped pass could easily find its way into his arms, and the payout for this bet at +1200 is definitely worth considering. Seahawks WR Jake Bobo's Receiving Yards: This is a high-risk, high-reward bet. Bobo only needs a single yard to win, and with his recent catches in the postseason, he's a dark horse. Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Super Bowl MVP: Smith-Njigba had an outstanding season, leading the NFL in receiving yards. While traditional thinking might point to Darnold as the MVP favorite, Smith-Njigba's performance could steal the show. With solid odds of +500, this bet is a great way to add some excitement to your Super Bowl experience.

And there you have it! These prop bets offer a fun way to engage with the game and potentially win big. Remember, betting should always be done responsibly and within your means.

But here's where it gets controversial... Do you think these bets are worth the risk? Are there any other prop bets you'd consider for Super Bowl LX? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! Let's discuss and see if we can predict the outcome of this thrilling game together.