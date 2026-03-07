Super Bowl LX Road Closures: Navigating Santa Clara, San Francisco, and San Jose (2026)

Get ready, Bay Area, because the Super Bowl is coming to town, and with it, a maze of road closures and detours! As the highly anticipated Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots draws closer, residents and visitors alike need to brace themselves for significant disruptions in Santa Clara, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Santa Clara and Levi's Stadium: The Bay Area Host Committee has issued a warning to drivers, especially those who frequent major roads like Great America Parkway, Tasman Drive, and Lafayette Street. Since January 28th, Tasman Drive has been shut down between Calle Del Sol and Great America Parkway, right in front of the iconic Levi's Stadium. This closure will last until February 13th, Friday. But here's where it gets tricky: officials have planned multiple detours, which might leave locals scratching their heads.

For those navigating the area, a local detour involves a circuitous route using Great America Way, Great America Parkway, Lafayette Street, Calle De Luna, and Calle Del Sol. And for those coming from further afield, a regional detour diverts traffic onto Highways 101, 237, Montague Expressway, Lawrence Expressway, and North 1st Street. Pedestrians aren't spared either; the sidewalk on Tasman Drive around the stadium is off-limits, with the VTA Light Rail suggested as the best alternative. And if you're a cyclist or pedestrian hoping to use the San Tomas Aquino Creek Trail, you're out of luck—it's closed too.

San Francisco: The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has announced several road closures in the city through Tuesday, February 10th, to accommodate game-related festivities. These closures include portions of Howard Street, Folsom Street, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Jessie Street, and Minna Street. Residents and visitors should plan their routes carefully to avoid getting caught in the web of detours.

San Jose: In the heart of downtown San Jose, San Carlos Street is closed in both directions between Almaden Boulevard and Market Street until Monday. Lane closures are also in effect between San Carlos and San Salvador Streets, but access to the Hilton Hotel and the San Jose McEnery Convention Center is assured. And for Seahawks fans, take note: Humboldt Street will be temporarily closed near San Jose State University's fields as the team practices for the big game.

With all these closures, it's essential to stay informed. The Bay Area Host Committee's website offers additional details to help you navigate this complex web of detours. And remember, while these disruptions may be a headache for locals, they're a sign of the excitement building up for the Super Bowl LX! But are these inconveniences worth the thrill of hosting a major sporting event? Share your thoughts in the comments below!