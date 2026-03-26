Super Bowl Heartbreak: Former Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh's Missed Opportunity (2026)

A former star running back's dream of playing in the Super Bowl has been cruelly dashed, leaving fans and teammates alike wondering what might have been. But here's the twist: he'll still get a ring if his team wins!

Former University of Georgia's Kenny McIntosh, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was poised to make an impact in the big game as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. However, a torn ACL injury in July 2025 has kept him on the sidelines all season, and he's now missing out on the ultimate stage.

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The Seahawks' running back situation has been a rollercoaster. With Zach Charbonnet, who usually shares the load with Kenneth Walker, also suffering a torn ACL, Walker and the recently activated George Holani have stepped up. Holani, who had been on injured reserve, returned just in time for the NFC Championship game, where he contributed with 3 carries for 4 yards and 3 receptions for 27 yards. Walker, meanwhile, had a solid performance with 19 carries for 62 yards and a rushing touchdown, plus 4 receptions for 49 yards.

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McIntosh was in the running for the third-string role, but his injury put an end to that. Now, even if he doesn't play, he'll be a Super Bowl champion if the Seahawks emerge victorious.

And this is where it gets controversial: should McIntosh receive a ring? Some argue that he hasn't contributed on the field, while others believe his presence and support during the season warrant recognition. What do you think? Is it fair for McIntosh to receive a ring, or should it be reserved for those who actively contributed to the win?

Stay tuned for more sports updates and join the conversation! Follow UGA Wire on Instagram and Threads for the latest Georgia football news.

Super Bowl Heartbreak: Former Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh's Missed Opportunity (2026)

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