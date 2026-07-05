Super Bowl 60 Preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots - Odds, Predictions, and Key Matchups (2026)

Imagine this: two teams, once considered underdogs with odds stacked against them, now stand as the last contenders for the ultimate prize in football. But here's where it gets controversial—the Seattle Seahawks, once 60-to-1 long shots, are now favored to win Super Bowl 60 against the New England Patriots, who themselves defied 80-to-1 odds. How did we get here, and what does this matchup really mean? Let’s dive in.

The road to the Super Bowl couldn’t have been more different for these teams. In the NFC Championship, the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams delivered a high-octane shootout, showcasing the kind of back-and-forth brilliance that makes football thrilling. Seattle emerged victorious, proving they belong in the spotlight. Meanwhile, in the AFC, the Patriots battled through a snowstorm against a backup quarterback, where offense was as rare as a clear sky. And this is the part most people miss—while the Patriots’ win wasn’t flashy, it highlighted their resilience and ability to grind out a win under the toughest conditions.

Now, the Seahawks are 5-point favorites on BetMGM, with -235 moneyline odds giving them a 70% chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy. But here’s the twist: this isn’t the quarterback matchup anyone predicted. Sam Darnold, once written off after struggles with the Jets and Panthers, has reinvented himself in Seattle. Meanwhile, Drake Maye, in just his second season, has become the Patriots’ first post-Tom Brady quarterback who feels like the real deal. Both are making their Super Bowl debuts—talk about pressure.

Here’s where opinions will clash: Is Darnold’s success a testament to his talent, or is he benefiting from a better system in Seattle? And is Maye the future of the Patriots, or just a flash in the pan? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Both teams were afterthoughts at the start of the season, yet here they are. The point total sits at 46.5, suggesting a game that could swing between a high-scoring shootout and a defensive grind. For the Patriots, this marks their first Super Bowl since the Brady era ended just seven years ago. For Seattle, it’s their first appearance in 11 years—and wouldn’t you know it, their last Super Bowl was against the Patriots in 2015, a game New England won 28-24 after a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback. Seattle’s last victory? The year before, against the Broncos.

One last thought to spark debate: Does this matchup prove that dynasties are over, and parity is here to stay in the NFL? Or is this just a fluke season? Share your take below—we want to hear from you!