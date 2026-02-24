Super Bowl 60 Preview: Patriots vs Seahawks, Bad Bunny Halftime Show, and More (2026)

Get ready for an epic Super Bowl showdown! The stage is set for history to be made as the New England Patriots aim for their seventh victory, a record-breaking feat.

In just a few days, Super Bowl 60 will take place in Santa Clara, California, and the excitement is palpable. The Patriots, led by their second-year quarterback Drake Maye, are determined to leave their mark on NFL history. But here's where it gets controversial... they're up against the Seattle Seahawks, who are the slight favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy. This game is more than just deciding the NFL champions; it's a clash of legends and a battle for supremacy.

The Bay Area has been buzzing with celebrities from sports, music, and film, all gathering for this monumental event. With past Super Bowls attracting millions of viewers worldwide, this year's edition promises to be no different. In fact, it's estimated that the Super Bowl has consistently been the most-watched US television broadcast since the historic Moon landing in 1969.

But here's the part most people miss: the half-time show! This year, it's all about Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar who's set to deliver a historic performance. And it's not just about the music; Bad Bunny's selection has sparked controversy due to his outspoken criticism of US President Donald Trump and his immigration policies. Trump, who attended last year's Super Bowl, has decided to skip this year's event, citing the west coast location as "just too far away." He even went as far as calling Bad Bunny's performance a "terrible choice" that "sows hatred."

The Patriots, having reached their first Super Bowl since 2019, are eager to prove their mettle without legendary quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. They'll be facing off against the Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl 49, where the Patriots denied the Seahawks a back-to-back championship. This time, the Seahawks are led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who has helped turn the team into favorites, thanks in part to a formidable defense led by British defensive coordinator Aden Durde, making history as the first overseas coach to reach the Super Bowl.

As for the half-time show, Bad Bunny isn't the only one making waves. Green Day, the California-based rock band, will also be performing, and they too have been critical of President Trump. In fact, the selection of Bad Bunny and Green Day prompted an alternative half-time show organized by conservative group Turning Point USA, featuring singer and Trump ally Kid Rock.

The Super Bowl is more than just a game; it's a cultural phenomenon. The event will take place at Levi's Stadium, 45 miles south of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, and the city has been abuzz with activities and parties throughout the week. Celebrities like Jon Hamm, Shaquille O'Neal, Post Malone, Cardi B, Roger Federer, Jay Z, and many more have been spotted around the Bay Area, adding to the electric atmosphere.

Super Bowl 60 is expected to generate over $500 million for the local economy, with over 90,000 visitors from outside the San Francisco Bay Area. The cheapest resale ticket on Thursday was a whopping $4,388, and Americans are estimated to bet a record $1.76 billion on the game. It's safe to say that the Super Bowl is a massive event, both culturally and financially.

So, will the Patriots make NFL history? Will Bad Bunny's performance be a success despite the controversy? These questions and more will be answered on Sunday, February 8th, at 11:30 PM GMT. You can catch all the action live on Channel 5, Sky Sports, and DAZN, with live text commentary and radio coverage available on the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, and BBC Sounds. It's a night you won't want to miss!

What are your predictions for Super Bowl 60? Do you think the Patriots have what it takes to secure their seventh victory? And what about the half-time show controversy? Share your thoughts in the comments below!