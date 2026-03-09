Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: Patriots vs Seahawks - Kickoff Time, Radio, Updates (2026)

Get ready for an epic night as we bring you live coverage of Super Bowl 60, a highly anticipated rematch between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks! This is a battle for the ages, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

The Legacy at Stake

The Patriots, with their eyes set on history, aim to become the most successful Super Bowl team ever. A victory tonight would secure their seventh championship, an unprecedented achievement. But here's where it gets controversial... the Seahawks, underdogs in this match, are determined to upset the odds and write their own chapter in NFL history.

A Tale of Two Cities

As the sun shines brightly in Santa Clara, California, we find ourselves 5,000 miles away from the UK, where the action kicks off in daylight. But fear not, we'll transport you to the heart of the excitement, making you feel like you're right there in Levi's Stadium with the 71,000 passionate fans.

The Build-Up: A Festival of Football

The atmosphere is electric as players, celebrities, and fans arrive, ready to witness history in the making. The tailgate has begun, and the stadium is buzzing with a 50/50 split of Seahawks and Patriots supporters, creating an incredible vibe. And this is the part most people miss... the pre-game show! Green Day will be rocking the stage before the main event, with lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong already scouting the scene.

Half-Time Extravaganza

But the musical entertainment doesn't stop there. Get ready for a half-time show like no other, as Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny takes center stage. He'll be the first artist ever to perform the entire show in Spanish, a bold move that has sparked controversy. One conservative group has even planned an alternative show, featuring Trump ally Kid Rock. But Bad Bunny remains unbothered, promising a fun-filled performance that will have everyone dancing.

The Expert's Take

Our BBC Sport experts have weighed in, and you can too! Take our poll and see if you agree with their predictions. Will the Patriots reign supreme, or will the Seahawks pull off an upset? Cast your vote and join the discussion in the comments. We want to hear your thoughts on this highly anticipated Super Bowl showdown.

Catch All the Action

You can catch the game live on Channel 5, Sky Sports, and DAZN, but we encourage you to stick with us for our comprehensive live text coverage. We'll keep you updated on every play, every touchdown, and every dramatic moment. And don't miss our interactive features, including votes, polls, and quizzes, to make your Super Bowl experience even more engaging.

So, who do you think will lift the Lombardi Trophy? Join us as we guide you through this thrilling journey, and let's celebrate the beauty of sports together!

