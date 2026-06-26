Suns vs Warriors: Key Players Out for Prime Time Showdown (2026)

The highly anticipated NBA showdown between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors has taken a dramatic turn with the absence of two basketball giants. Devin Booker and Stephen Curry, iconic guards renowned for their scoring prowess, will be sorely missed in this exclusive Prime Video event. But the injury woes don't stop there, as the Suns' Jalen Green is also questionable, adding more uncertainty to the mix.

Booker, the Suns' star, has been sidelined for seven consecutive games due to a right ankle sprain sustained in a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks. His absence has undoubtedly left a void in the team's offense, as evidenced by his impressive 31 points in his last appearance.

And here's where it gets controversial: Green, a promising young talent, has been plagued by injuries this season. He's only featured in five games, averaging 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. His questionable status for the game due to hamstring and hip issues raises concerns about the Suns' depth.

Meanwhile, Curry's absence from the Warriors' lineup is a significant blow. The two-time MVP has been a consistent force, averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. His impact was evident in the previous three matchups against the Suns, where he struggled with his shooting efficiency, yet the Warriors still managed a 2-1 record.

Adding to the injury woes, Jimmy Butler, acquired in a blockbuster trade last season, remains out with a torn ACL. His absence further depletes the Suns' roster, as he averaged an impressive 20 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 38 games.

The Warriors' injury report doesn't end there. Seth Curry, Stephen's younger brother, and Jonathan Kuminga are also ruled out. Seth, who briefly played for the Suns in the 2014-15 season, is making progress but is still weeks away from a return. Kuminga's absence extends to six games, highlighting the Warriors' struggle with injuries this season.

As the game approaches, the Suns' injury concerns linger, with L.J. Cryer also questionable. The rookie has shown glimpses of potential but has only played three games this season.

With so many key players missing, this game promises to be an intriguing battle of depth and adaptability. Will the Suns find a way to overcome their injury crisis? Can the Warriors capitalize on their opponents' misfortune? Tune in to find out and share your predictions in the comments. Who do you think will step up in this injury-riddled matchup?