Suns GM Brian Gregory On The Turnaround: Building the Right Culture for a Championship Run (2026)

Suns GM Brian Gregory is confident in the team's direction, but he knows the real rewards are yet to come. Phoenix has been on a positive trajectory, but Gregory isn't ready to celebrate just yet. In an interview with Arizona Sports' Bickley & Marotta for Newsmakers Week, Gregory discussed the critical aspects of his first offseason in charge, emphasizing the importance of identifying the right culture and people to lead it. He believes that the team's success stems from the kind of individuals they bring in, their character, work ethic, and desire to be part of a restructured organization. Gregory acknowledges that while he can control certain factors, there are many uncontrollable aspects in the NBA that require positive responses. He credits owner Mat Ishbia, head coach Jordan Ott, and the players for their positive responses, attributing it to the team's alignment, a concept they heavily emphasized. When asked about the collegiate style that has worked for the Suns, Gregory clarifies that it's simply the 'right style for us'. He emphasizes the importance of coaches who hold players accountable and players who want to be coached and driven. Gregory highlights that the team's success is a result of this match, which has led to unexpected daily achievements. With a surprising 32-23 record and a top-six playoff spot in reach, Phoenix has already surpassed its expected win total. However, Gregory acknowledges that the team's ability to sustain their high-energy style of play has been questioned due to the physical exertion required. He suggests that getting healthier, with Jalen Green potentially in the lineup more consistently, could naturally improve the team's depth and ability to continue their success. Gregory remains optimistic, stating that the team's promising first year has made the ride enjoyable, and he looks forward to the payoff, even if it's a strong word at this stage. He believes that the team's competitive level and joy in playing the game are rewarding, setting the foundation for successful teams that challenge for championships.
Suns GM Brian Gregory On The Turnaround: Building the Right Culture for a Championship Run (2026)
References
- https://www.espn.com/nba/recap?gameId=401810681
- https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7074875/2026/02/27/sixers-winning-streak-maxey-embiid/
- https://bleacherreport.com/articles/25402671-lakers-jj-redick-addresses-luka-doncic-relationship-after-viral-video-bench-exchange
- https://arizonasports.com/nba/phoenix-suns/brian-gregory-payoff/3612220/
- https://heavy.com/sports/nba/new-york-knicks/knicks-wembanyama-surprised-spurs-loss/
- https://www.espn.co.uk/nba/story/_/id/47969837/embiid-miss-76ers-game-vs-hawks-due-sore-right-shin
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