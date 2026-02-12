Suns Dominate Wizards: Key Highlights and Player Performances (2026)

The Phoenix Suns are on fire! With a commanding 112-93 win over the Washington Wizards, they've extended their winning streak to three, leaving the Wizards in the dust.

But it wasn't always a blowout. The game started as a tight contest, with both teams trading buckets in the first quarter. It was Grayson Allen's last-second three-pointer that gave the Suns a slight edge, 32-28, setting the tone for what was to come.

And here's where the Suns took control: in the second quarter. Ryan Dunn's powerful dunk ignited a 10-2 run, and the Suns never looked back. Devin Booker's 13 points and seven assists in the half showcased his all-around brilliance, as the Suns headed into halftime with a comfortable 65-50 lead.

But here's where it gets controversial. The Wizards, despite their efforts, couldn't find their rhythm. The Suns' defense was stifling, holding Washington to a mere 23.3% from beyond the arc in the first half. Was this a strategic masterclass by the Suns, or did the Wizards simply have an off night?

The third quarter saw the Suns continue their dominance, despite some shooting struggles. Dillon Brooks' 11 points in the quarter kept the momentum going, and a 20-2 run sealed the deal, ending the quarter with a 96-67 lead.

The Wizards made a valiant effort in the fourth, but the Suns' lead proved insurmountable. Phoenix's depth and defensive prowess were on full display, with six players reaching double figures.

With this win, the Suns embark on a six-game road trip, starting with a tough matchup against the Miami Heat. Can they keep the streak alive? Only time will tell.

What do you think about the Suns' performance? Was it a sign of a true championship contender, or did the Wizards simply have an off-night? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

