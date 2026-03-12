Sunil Gavaskar's Fierce Response to Najam Sethi: T20 World Cup Controversy (2026)

Cricket Diplomacy in Crisis: Sunil Gavaskar Fires Back at Najam Sethi’s ‘Bullying’ Claims

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in 2026 is hanging by a thread, and the cricketing world is on edge. The Pakistan government’s reluctance to greenlight the match against their arch-rivals has sparked a heated debate, with former cricketers and administrators weighing in. Among them, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has delivered a scathing rebuttal to ex-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi’s recent comments, accusing India of ‘bullying’ Pakistan. But here’s where it gets controversial: Gavaskar didn’t hold back, exposing what he calls Pakistan’s double standards and challenging the narrative that India is the aggressor.

In a candid interview with India Today, Gavaskar addressed the rift head-on. When asked about Sethi’s claims, he pointed out that India has historically been the one extending the olive branch. And this is the part most people miss: Gavaskar highlighted how India has consistently invited Pakistani artists, singers, and cricketers to participate in Indian events, long before diplomatic tensions escalated. He dismissed Sethi’s allegations as baseless, arguing that India has always been the first to reach out.

Gavaskar’s frustration was palpable as he elaborated, ‘We are never asked, nobody from India has ever been invited to Pakistan in the same way. Even before relations soured, how many Indian singers or actors were invited to perform in Pakistan? It’s always us making the first move, reaching out, and yet we’re accused of bullying. That’s just not fair.’

He further emphasized India’s proactive role by citing the Indian Premier League (IPL) as an example. In 2008, Pakistani cricketers were not only allowed to play in the inaugural IPL but were also welcomed as commentators. However, after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, this collaboration came to an abrupt halt. Gavaskar argued that while India has consistently taken the initiative, Pakistan has rarely reciprocated.

Boldly challenging Sethi’s narrative, Gavaskar stated, ‘Bullying is a very easy word to use. It’s an excuse. If we’re bullies, where’s the evidence? Before the Champions Trophy, India clearly stated it wouldn’t play in Pakistan, and all matches were moved to Dubai. There was no last-minute surprise. If someone feels bullied, the best response is to stand up to it, not make excuses.’*

The stakes are high. The India vs Pakistan match, scheduled for February 15, 2026, at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, could face cancellation if Pakistan doesn’t agree. This would result in significant financial losses for the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Indian broadcasters, potentially leading to sanctions against Pakistan.

