Sunderland XI and Bench Predictions: Régis Le Bris' Key Decisions for Oxford FA Cup Tie (2026)

Sunderland's FA Cup Quest: Régis Le Bris' Strategic Lineup and Bench Selection for Oxford Encounter

Sunderland is gearing up for a crucial FA Cup fourth-round match against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium, aiming to secure a spot in the fifth round. With a keen eye on team dynamics and player health, manager Régis Le Bris faces the challenge of making strategic decisions for the upcoming Sunday afternoon fixture.

Here's a breakdown of the potential lineup and bench choices, offering insights into Le Bris' tactical approach and player management:

Goalkeeper: Robin Roefs

Le Bris expressed indecisiveness regarding the goalkeeper for the match, yet his decision to start Roefs against Everton suggests a continuation of this choice. Roefs' reliability and performance make him a strong contender for the starting lineup.

Right-Back: Trai Hume

While Nordi Mukiele's recent heavy workload and importance to the team's league performance might warrant a rest, Hume's role could shift. If Mukiele is rested, Hume may drop deeper into a more defensive position, adapting to the game's demands.

Central Defenders: Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien

Dan Ballard, a consistent league starter, is likely to feature in the lineup, despite potential backline changes. Luke O'Nien, who excelled against Everton, is set to replace Omar Alderete, who is managing a minor foot injury, ensuring a strong defensive presence.

Injury Management and Tactical Flexibility

Le Bris' decision-making extends beyond the starting XI, considering player fatigue and injury prevention. The bench selection will play a pivotal role in adapting to the game's flow, providing fresh legs and tactical options.

This strategic approach highlights Le Bris' commitment to a balanced approach, aiming to progress in the FA Cup while maintaining squad health and performance.