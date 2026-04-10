Sunderland vs Leeds: Premier League Draw - Player Reactions & Analysis (2026)

Premier League LIVE: Sunderland vs Leeds United - radio & text commentary, preview, team news, stats & head-to-head

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Joe Rindl

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1.

'I've backed myself and here I am now'

FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Leeds United

Leeds goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin to BBC Match of the Day: "It's about the resilience again that we've shown. Good character. The team spirit at the moment is good, it's high. We recognised first half we weren't at it. Second half we knew we had to be better, we responded well."

"I think we've shown we can mix our game up. We can be direct, we can play football. It's good versatility within the team. A good goal scored."

"It's always a good feeling to be scoring regularly. I'm in a good moment at the minute. My timing is good. As a team we're gelling a bit more. Things are going well for us."

"You're in flow. You can make those runs as a centre-forward and sometimes the ball doesn't find you when you're in a dry spell. But you've just got to keep doing it and hope that the tide will turn and that's what has happened for me at the moment. I'm feeling good, feeling strong and I'm enjoying playing with the lads."

Is it your best form since playing under Carlo Ancelotti at Everton?: "People love to hang onto that, don't they? That was a long time ago. I've been through a lot since then. Lots of ups and lots of downs. A test of character and I've hung in there and kept going and kept pushing. I've backed myself and here I am now."

You've been linked with a return to the England squad, but is your focus just on Leeds for now?: "Of course. Of course."

2.

'For that I'm not dancing on the table tonight'

FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Leeds United

Leeds boss Daniel Farke speaking to Sky Sports: "Compliments to the lads but I'll be honest I'm a bit in between today because we showed great mentality to come back today from a losing position and a great performance from minute 30 until the end."

"It's a good point on the road, no other team has had a better result here. Sunderland are unbeaten at home. I had a gut feeling, during and before the game, that we could win it, and if we have a look at the statistics we have dominated the game."

"The feeling is that if we would have been a bit more clinical in the opponent's box then we should have won this game. It's a good point, we take this point, it's another step forward but we could have made a huge step today. For that I'm not dancing on the table tonight."

On Calvert-Lewin's goal: "Happy for that but it was also a sign of what went wrong in the first 30 minutes. We got so much praise for set pieces goals last week and I got the feeling in that time that we were just waiting to show this strength and this side of our team."

"Even without the injury we would have made the change to the base formation because we did not show the other part of our DNA which is having possession and to be brave and dominate the game. This is more or less what we have shown from minute 30 onwards."

"We created many chances and our goal was a perfect example of this. It is always the best goal when your striker just has to more or less be there with a pass into an empty net, a great team goal. I would have liked for us to score a few more out of this situation."

3.

Not going to Afcon 'was painful'

FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Sunderland

Sunderland goalscorer Simon Adingra to Sky Sports: "I think after they switched formation it was tough for us to adapt, we struggled a little bit."

"We had a game plan, we were following the plan like normal but after they changed we needed to adapt quickly. We were not good enough, I hope the next game will be better."

"It's my first goal at home here. [Not being selected for Ivory Coast's Afcon squad] It was a tough moment for me but I have an opportunity now to show to the coach I can also step up. It's down to me now."

"I've had a difficult start to the season. I was not playing a lot and that's why I've not gone to Afcon. It was painful for me and my family. I have a chance now, so I will try and take it."

4.

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FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Leeds face Liverpool away next on Thursday, and then they're at home to Manchester United on January 4.

That'll be fierce.

Sunderland's next game is at home to Manchester City on New Year's day.

5.

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Think we've let Sunderland off the hook there. Loving the authority we're showing though. Hoping for a repeat display at Anfield.

Jamie

6.

'Leeds will be slightly more disappointed'

FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 Live at Stadium of Light

In a way I actually think the team slightly more disappointed that they did not get the three points will be Leeds, even though it was an away game for them."

"I don't think at any point that they were clinging on, even when they went a goal behind. Farke will not be angry with them. They are playing well and they look really good."

"They also had to make the change with the Rodon to injury, and the reaction to all of it was very, very good indeed."

7.

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FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Haha, thanks for sharing Russ."

Leeds' Dominic Calvert-Lewin became only the 11th English player to score in six consecutive Premier League appearances today. He’s the first Leeds player to achieve this in the top-flight since John McCole in 1959-60."

8.

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Oh what joy to watch 2 teams playing great football. Great entertainment. Many thanks."

Russ, disgruntled and envious West Ham fan."

9.

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FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Six in a row for Calvert-Lewin. Jamie Vardy holds the record for the longest goalscoring run in Premier League history, scoring in 11 consecutive games in the 2015-16 season."

10.

'Everything feels quite fluid at the moment'

FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Leeds United

Leeds United forward Dominic Calvert-lewin, speaking to Sky Sports: "Obviously we had a long passage of play, keeping possession and I was just focusing on staying in the right place at the right time. Me and Brenden came close in the first half with something similar, so just tried to produce the same movement. Thankfully Brenden found me and I was able to put the ball in the back of the net."

On whether he has worked on timing his runs into the box: "I think it is something that when you find a good rhythm and a good momentum, the timing seems to come with it. As a centre-forward, you can make a lot of runs sometimes and not get the ball. You need a lot of things to come together for it to be a goal. Thankfully at the moment my form is good, and I'm getting in the right places and I'm scoring goals."

See Also Hearts Extend Lead in Scottish Premiership: McInnes Sees More Potential

On becoming the first Leeds player to score in six consecutive Premier League matches: "It's nice to achieve those things on a personal level. But for me I think the more pleasing thing is the performances we've been putting in as a team and a the results we've been getting."

"I think in the first half we were slow to get out the blocks. We could have done more and made it hard for ourselves. In the second half we were much, much better and that makes me proud."

On his current form: "It's just nice. Everything feels quite fluid at the moment and as I said before, I'm getting in the right areas and players are finding me. I think it's taken a little bit of time for players around me to learn my game and what I'm good at - but I like to think when I get service, I'm lethal in the box."

11.

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Let's hear from the big man now..."

12.

'Calvert-Lewin is a classic centre-forward'

FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 Live at Stadium of Light

On Calvert-Lewin's performance: "There was one occasion in the first half that had Calvert-Lewin gone to the front post, he would have had a tap in. He didn't and the chance was missed."

"But the thing about Calvert-Lewin is that he is a classic centre-forward, 'Ok I've learned my lesson'. Next time get beyond the front post."

For the goal he did that and it was a lovely little flick beyond the keeper, a classic centre-forward's goal."

For the fact that he did not have massive amounts to do in the game today, the things he did do were exceptionally classy."

13.

'Calvert-Lewin is an example for any young striker'

FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Alan Pardew

Former Newcastle and West Ham manager on Sky Sports

On Dominic Calvert-Lewin's consistent finishing: "The most important thing for a goalscorer is finishing through the middle of the goal, a cliché that managers would use. Finish through the middle of the goal, son."

"That's the example for any striker, young striker, when crosses are coming through, get through the middle of the two centre backs. It's very difficult for the two centre-backs to get in the middle. They're usually covering the back post or covering the front post."

14.

'Very good point for Sunderland'

FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 Live at Stadium of Light

I think it's a very good point for Sunderland, I really do, especially given the pressure and the Leeds chances in that second half. They were being outmuscled and they were clinging on in that second half."

15.

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Max there, just happy everybody had fun. Love it."

16.

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Great game for Leeds and Sunderland think they all did well

Max

17.

'Teams ran out of gas towards the end'

FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 Live at Stadium of Light

It was a brilliant game. It was breathless for about 75-80 minutes before the teams ran out of gas towards the end. That's because both sets of players agree absolutely everything."

Really enjoyable. Two attack-minded sides. Plenty of chances created. Both sets of fans clapping at the end, they were very impressed with their teams."

18.

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FT: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Very true."

Now, stay with us for Sunderland and Leeds reaction."

If you're after Crystal Palace vs Tottenham build-up, here's the link for that. (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/c0ed3488950t)"

19.

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My biggest takeaway from this game is that it's criminal we've not had the Stadium of Light in the Premier League for 8 years."

Harry

20.

FULL-TIME

Sunderland 1-1 Leeds

Sunderland's home unbeaten run continues. Leeds are now unbeaten across their past five matches."

I'd say both teams will be happy with a point."

Image source, Getty Images

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