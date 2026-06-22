Sunderland's Rising Star: Finn Geragusian's Journey to the First Team (2026)

The Rising Star of Sunderland's Academy

In a quiet yet powerful surge, Sunderland's academy forward, Finn Geragusian, has caught the attention of Régis Le Bris with an impressive 20-goal explosion. This young talent, who has been steadily building momentum, is now firmly in the spotlight.

But here's where it gets intriguing... Geragusian's journey has been one of consistent progress rather than an overnight sensation. His inclusion in the travelling squad for the FA Cup tie against Oxford under Le Bris is a testament to his hard work and potential.

For those who have been following the under-21s, Geragusian's presence among the first-team is not unexpected. He made his breakthrough into the U21 setup as a 17-year-old under Graeme Murty, and quickly adapted to playing with older players.

Across the 2024-25 season, he made 31 appearances in various competitions, scoring 12 goals and assisting 7 times. He showcased his versatility by featuring in multiple leagues and cups, including the U18 Premier League, Premier League 2, and FA Youth Cup. His performances were impressive, and he rarely looked out of place.

This season, Geragusian has continued his upward trajectory. In 19 appearances across different competitions, he has scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists. That's an impressive tally of 20 goals and 9 assists in just over a year! But it's not just the numbers; it's the way he has matured and taken on more responsibility on the pitch.

Physically, Geragusian is an imposing figure, standing tall at over 6 feet with a powerful build. His presence in youth football is already commanding. He can hold off defenders with ease, attack crosses with conviction, and drive forward with long strides. His versatility allows him to play on both wings or as a central forward, a valuable asset for any team.

However, his physical dominance at a young age raises an interesting question. How will he adapt when he faces senior defenders of similar size and strength? The key for Geragusian will be to ensure his technical skills, decision-making, and movement continue to develop as he grows. So far, his game seems to be evolving, becoming more well-rounded.

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Geragusian is an exciting prospect, and his personality adds to his appeal. His teammates affectionately call him "Chicken," a playful reference to the sound of his surname. Born in Durham, Geragusian has already represented Armenia at the U19, U20, and U21 levels, qualifying through his father. This international experience has contributed to his maturity.

As a lifelong Sunderland fan, Geragusian's journey resonates with supporters who love to see their own rise through the ranks. Traveling with the senior squad is a sign of trust and recognition, and a well-deserved reward for his hard work. The Oxford trip is another milestone in his career, and whether he gets minutes now or later, Finn Geragusian is a name to remember and a player to watch closely.

What do you think? Will Geragusian make a successful transition to the senior team? Share your thoughts in the comments below!