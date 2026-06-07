Sundance Film Festival's Emotional Farewell to Park City: Amy Redford's Tribute (2026)

Robert Redford's Final Words: A Tribute to Sundance and Park City

The Sundance Film Festival is bidding farewell to its beloved home, Park City, Utah, and moving to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027. But before it departs, Amy Redford, the daughter of the festival's founder, Robert Redford, shared a heartfelt tribute to the festival's original location and its people.

"Everyone has a story..." Amy Redford began, echoing her father's famous phrase. "And Park City is no exception."

In a moving speech, Amy Redford paid tribute to her late father, an Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker, and to the city of Park City itself. She described it as "a portal to so many stories that have been set free in the rest of the world."

"Every place has a story," she continued, "and Park City is no exception. It's a place that has inspired and nurtured so many filmmakers and artists."

She praised the city for its support of the Sundance Film Festival, saying, "Park City has been a partner in this crazy idea, and we are grateful for their hospitality and support."

Amy Redford also highlighted the importance of the people of Park City, saying, "When you visit Park City, take the time to get to know the people who serve you. There's so much more to Utah than you might think."

Despite the festival's move to Boulder, Amy Redford invited everyone to stay curious about Park City, saying, "This place has stories to tell, and we invite you to explore them."

She also addressed the festival's new home, Boulder, saying, "This new iteration of the festival will be exciting and imperfect, just like our beginnings 40 years ago. We will stay true to the founding values that my father articulated so clearly."

Finally, Amy Redford paid tribute to the "shivering filmmakers who you might never have heard of, but who might be the next ones to change the world."

"The unknowns are where the magic happens," she concluded. "And that's what my father loved the most."

The Sundance Film Festival will run from January 22nd to February 1st, 2023, in Park City, before making its new home in Boulder the following year.