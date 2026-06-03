Sun Devil Open 2026: Adam Chaney's Impressive 50 Free Win & Paige Downey's Double Victory (2026)

The 2026 Sun Devil Open kicked off with a bang, and it's safe to say that the meet is shaping up to be a thrilling spectacle. The star of the show on Friday night was undoubtedly Adam Chaney, who dominated the men's 50 freestyle final with a time of 22.10. This was his fastest 50 freestyle since the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2024, and it's a performance that has the swimming world taking notice. What makes Chaney's win particularly impressive is the competition he faced. Jonny Kulow, a formidable swimmer in his own right, finished just behind Chaney with a time of 22.36. It's a testament to the depth of talent in the sport that Kulow, who swam 21.73 last summer, couldn't quite match Chaney's pace. The battle for silver was intense, with Patrick Sammon claiming third place with a time of 22.84, and Ilya Kharun, a swimmer to watch, finishing in sixth with a time of 23.28. The women's events were equally as exciting, with Paige Downey emerging as a force to be reckoned with. The 17-year-old from the Gold Medal Swim Club won two events on night one, setting top times in the 400 free and 1500 free. In the 400, Downey swam a time of 4:16.58, just missing her lifetime best of 4:16.42, which she set at last summer's National Championships. Her performance in the 1500 freestyle was equally as impressive, as she clocked a time of 16:38.89, 16 seconds off her lifetime best of 16:22.67 from August 2025. Downey's success is a testament to her dedication and talent, and it's no surprise that she's committed to Indiana for the fall. The men's events also produced some impressive results, with Kevin Foley and Benjamin Butler taking home the gold in their respective events. Foley won the 1500 in 16:29.48, a 10-second improvement from his previous best, while Butler claimed the 400 free in 3:57.64, just two hundredths off his best time. The women's 50 free final was a thrilling contest, with Marie Wattel and Albane Cachot battling it out for the top spot. Wattel emerged victorious with a time of 25.28, just ahead of Cachot's 25.51. Wattel's best time of 24.54 from June 2021, and Cachot's 25.31 from July 2024, showcased the competitive nature of the event. The Sun Devil Open is shaping up to be a meet of high-level competition, with swimmers pushing the boundaries of their abilities. As the meet progresses, it will be fascinating to see who emerges as the top performers and whether any new stars will rise to the forefront. The swimming world is eagerly anticipating the results, and with the talent on display, it's sure to be a memorable event.