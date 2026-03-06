Summer of the Seventeenth Doll: Unveiling Australia's Iconic Play (2026)

The enduring appeal of 'Binge Theatre': Why 'Summer of the Seventeenth Doll' remains captivating after 70 years

Classic plays often face the challenge of being overshadowed by outdated or misleading stereotypes, making it difficult for modern audiences to appreciate their true value. Ray Lawler's 'Summer of the Seventeenth Doll' is a prime example: despite its significant impact on Australian theatre, it has accumulated a reputation as a relic, which can be misleading.

However, when the Red Stitch theatre company in St Kilda decided to revive Lawler's play and the two others that make up the Doll Trilogy, they discovered a series of works that still resonate with audiences today.

Director Ella Caldwell explains, "Historically, these plays have been described as being about the transformation of a nation. But they're actually about a specific family and their struggles in a particular era of Australia's history."

Set in a boarding house in Melbourne's Carlton in 1953, 'Summer of the Seventeenth Doll' introduces barmaids Olive and Pearl, awaiting the arrival of Queensland canecutters Roo and Barney, who have been coming south annually for 17 years. This tradition ends this year, as Roo brings Olive a Kewpie doll for the 17th Christmas.

The play's success was immediate and unprecedented when it premiered at the Union Theatre. It went on to tour nationally for two years and then opened to great acclaim in London's New Theatre, presented by Laurence Olivier. The New York premiere, however, was less successful, and the Hollywood film adaptation suffered from poor casting and inconsistent accents.

Despite these setbacks, the play's reputation remained intact, and it has been remounted in Australia every decade since. Lawler followed up two decades later with the prequels 'Kid Stakes' and 'Other Times', set in the same Carlton boarding house. These plays offer a more optimistic perspective, exploring the central dilemma of how to defy societal expectations and maintain a chosen lifestyle.

While Lawler's world may seem unfamiliar to younger theatregoers due to its accents and speech patterns, it has significantly influenced our culture. The plays are also more critical of the national character than older audiences might recall. The key characters are vibrant working-class Melburnians, defying societal norms, and Lawler's portrayal of the war is unflinching and realistic.

The Doll Trilogy offers a unique opportunity for audiences to experience all three plays consecutively, providing a deeper understanding of the characters and themes. Actor and former Sydney Theatre Company director Robyn Nevin, who played Emma in a 2011 production, describes the experience as unforgettable.

Caldwell highlights the strength of the female characters, particularly Nancy, whose resilience and strength are revealed through deeper immersion. The trilogy, according to Caldwell, feels like a gift, and Ben Prendergast refers to it as 'binge theatre'. The plays offer a glimpse into a disappearing world, advocating for a lost culture that resonates with younger audiences.

The Doll Trilogy is currently running at Red Stitch theatre in Melbourne until April 11, 2026.