Summer House Reunion Drama: Amanda and West's Relationship Update (2026)

Amanda Batula and West Wilson's relationship has been a whirlwind of drama and intrigue, leaving fans of 'Summer House' wondering if they can weather the storm together. After all, the couple's journey has been nothing short of tumultuous, with secrets, lies, and a lot of public scrutiny. So, where do they stand now? Are they still together? Let's dive into the latest developments and explore the state of their relationship.

The Truth Comes Out

The truth is, West Wilson was indeed cheating on his previous partner, Meija Moreno, while he was dating Amanda Batula. During the reunion, Wilson finally admitted to his castmates that he was in an exclusive relationship with Moreno, which explains why Batula was initially unaware of the situation. This revelation came as a shock to Batula, who had to confront the reality that Wilson had been unfaithful.

Exes Speak Out

Ciara Miller, Wilson's ex-girlfriend, played a significant role in exposing his infidelity. She revealed that Wilson had been sending her flowers on Valentine's Day, declaring his love, and even flew her out to a Montana State game. This behavior was a stark contrast to his supposed exclusivity with Batula, leaving her confused and hurt.

The State of Their Relationship

Despite the drama, Amanda Batula and West Wilson are still together. They recently jetted off to Rome to attend Wilson's cousin's wedding, a bold move considering the ongoing tensions. During their trip, a shocking incident occurred: Batula was spotted spitting into Wilson's mouth, a gesture that sent shockwaves through the internet. This act symbolized the intensity of their emotions and the lengths they were willing to go to for each other.

The Future of Their Love

The question remains: can Amanda Batula and West Wilson overcome their challenges and find a stable, monogamous relationship? It's a complex situation, as they have both faced significant public scrutiny and personal struggles. However, their willingness to confront their issues and make bold moves suggests that they are committed to making their relationship work. Only time will tell if they can navigate the turbulent waters ahead and emerge as a stronger, more united couple.