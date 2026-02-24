Sulfur's Surprising Role in Catalysts: Boosting Performance in Hydroformylation (2026)

Forget everything you thought you knew about sulfur! For years, it's been the arch-enemy of precious metal catalysts, a notorious 'poison' that shuts down their efficiency. But groundbreaking research flips the script, revealing that sulfur, when used strategically, can actually boost catalyst performance. Intrigued? Let's dive in.

A team of scientists from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University has made a stunning discovery. They've found that a carefully calibrated amount of sulfur can significantly enhance the speed and robustness of a crucial industrial process by up to twofold. This process is called hydroformylation.

So, what exactly is hydroformylation? It's a chemical reaction that adds carbon monoxide and hydrogen to simple molecules called olefins (or alkenes). The result? Aldehydes. These aldehydes are the unsung heroes, the building blocks for a vast array of products we use daily – from alcohols and plastics to lubricants and surfactants. Globally, over 25 million tons of aldehydes and alcohols are produced annually through hydroformylation, mostly using rhodium-based catalysts dissolved in a liquid.

As the researchers point out, hydroformylation is a 'workhorse' of the modern chemical industry. Designing catalysts that are both highly active and resistant to sulfur is key to greener production. Traditionally, sulfur compounds in the feed gases or liquids have been a major headache. They bind strongly to precious metals like rhodium, essentially gumming up the works and deactivating the catalyst. This has led to massive efforts to remove sulfur completely before the reaction.

But here's where it gets controversial: the new study takes a different approach. Instead of fighting sulfur, the researchers explored whether it could be harnessed and controlled. They built on an existing rhodium catalyst, Rh₁/POPs-PPh₃, which had already shown promise at an industrial scale. In this new work, they designed a related material where the porous polymer framework contains both phosphine and sulfur sites. When rhodium is introduced, each single rhodium center can be coordinated by a mixture of phosphorus and sulfur atoms, creating a sulfur–phosphine co-coordinated microenvironment (Rh₁/POPs-PPh₃&S).

By tweaking the ratio of sulfur to phosphine, they found the 'sweet spot'. At around 10% sulfur in the framework, the new catalyst hydroformylates propylene and C₅–C₈ olefins 1.5–2.0 times faster than the original. But that's not all; it also maintains high selectivity for the desired linear aldehydes and shows excellent stability in long-term tests. But what happens if there's too much sulfur? The catalyst suffers severe sulfur poisoning, confirming that dosage and microenvironment are critical.

So, how does sulfur help instead of hurt? The team used advanced techniques to find out. They confirmed that rhodium remains atomically dispersed in both catalysts. Adding sulfur partly replaces phosphine around rhodium and slightly lowers the electron density on the metal. In simple terms, phosphine ligands make rhodium highly reactive, while sulfur ligands moderate this reactivity.

Using advanced methods, the researchers observed that the sulfur–phosphine catalyst forms key aldehyde-forming intermediates faster, while suppressing unwanted by-products. Theoretical calculations then revealed that the rate-determining step in hydroformylation has a lower energy barrier on the sulfur–phosphine co-coordinated catalyst. The calculations also showed how the combination of electron-donating phosphine and electron-withdrawing sulfur tunes the charge and bond lengths around rhodium into an optimal window for reactivity and selectivity.

This work provides a unified picture of how sulfur behaves. Too little sulfur, and the catalyst behaves like the original system. Too much, and rhodium sites are blocked. But at an intermediate level, the microenvironment around single rhodium atoms is ideally tuned, leading to higher activity, better selectivity, and robust stability.

This insight is particularly important for processing sulfur-containing feedstocks, like coal-based chemicals or low-grade olefin streams, where complete sulfur removal is costly or impractical.

What do you think? Does this research change your perspective on sulfur? Could this approach be applied to other catalytic reactions? Share your thoughts in the comments below!