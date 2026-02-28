Get ready for a fruity adventure in space with Suika Game Planet, coming to your Nintendo Switch 2! This game is a unique twist on the classic Suika Game, where you'll be flying around a planet, dropping fruits from any direction, and aiming for the ultimate watermelon creation. But here's the twist: you'll need to work together with up to three other players to achieve the highest score! With a digital edition available, you can enjoy this cooperative gameplay on your TV, table, or handheld mode. And if you're a fan of competitive gaming, Suika Game Planet supports GameShare, allowing up to four players to join forces and aim for the top spot. But be warned, this game is not for the faint-hearted. It requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership for Save Data Cloud backup, and an internet connection is necessary for the online ranking function. So, get ready to drop some fruits, make them evolve, and enter the Super Evolution Time mode with special background music and dramatic effects. But remember, if you have epilepsy or have had seizures, consult a doctor before playing. And always read the Health and Safety Information before diving into the game. Developed by Aladdin X Inc. and released on January 5, 2026, Suika Game Planet promises an exciting and cooperative gaming experience for all Nintendo Switch 2 owners.
Suika Game Planet for Nintendo Switch 2 - Gameplay, Features, and Co-op Mode! 🍉 (2026)
