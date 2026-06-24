Sue Bird's WNBA Journey: From Champion to Studio Analyst (2026)

Sue Bird, a four-time WNBA Champion, 13-time All-Star, and five-time Olympic gold medalist, is set to join NBC Sports as a studio analyst in 2026. This move marks a significant moment in women's basketball as Bird, a Hall-of-Famer and one of the greatest players in WNBA history, brings her wealth of experience and insight to the network. With her authoritative perspective, shaped by two decades in the league, Bird will offer a unique and engaging analysis of the WNBA, providing fans with a deeper understanding of the sport.

What makes this appointment particularly exciting is Bird's ability to connect with audiences through her storytelling. She will host feature stories throughout the season, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the league that only she can provide. This approach not only enhances NBC Sports' coverage but also celebrates the rich history and growth of the WNBA.

Bird's impact extends beyond the court. As the first managing director for the USA national women's team, she will play a crucial role in selecting the 2028 Olympic roster and coaching staff. Her influence also extends to ownership, as she is a part-owner of the Seattle Storm and Gotham FC. Bird's media presence further solidifies her status as a trusted voice, hosting podcasts like 'Bird's Eye View with Sue Bird' and co-hosting 'A Touch More: The Podcast' with Megan Rapinoe.

The addition of Sue Bird to NBC Sports is a strategic move, leveraging her expertise and popularity to enhance the network's coverage of women's basketball. Her presence will undoubtedly attract a wider audience and elevate the WNBA's profile, making it an exciting time for fans of the sport. As Bird prepares to take on this new role, the anticipation is palpable, and the impact on the league and its coverage is sure to be significant.