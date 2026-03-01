Suaalii's Centre Move: Waratahs' Strategic Shift or Temporary Tactic? (2026)

The Suaalii Spotlight: A Shifting Role and a Controversial Move?

In the world of rugby, a player's position is often a hotly debated topic, and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's recent move has sparked curiosity and controversy.

Despite no official directive, Suaalii, the NSW Waratahs star, has been positioned at centre, specifically outside centre, for the second week in a row. This shift from his usual fullback role has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions among fans and coaches alike.

Suaalii's impressive performance at outside centre, particularly his defensive prowess, during the Waratahs' victory over the Queensland Reds last week, has led to his retention in this position for the upcoming match against Fijian Drua. But here's where it gets interesting: Waratahs coach Dan McKellar denies any hidden agenda behind this positional change.

"It's not about a specific strategy," McKellar clarified. "We believe Suaalii's versatility is an asset, and we're utilizing it to its fullest potential. Last year, fullback was the ideal position for him, but he's since proven his skills at centre, so that's where we're focusing for now."

However, the decision to leave Wallabies back Andrew Kellaway out of the 23 entirely and the omission of rugby sevens recruit Sid Harvey have raised questions about team selection and strategy. McKellar explained that Kellaway's recent return from Test duties with a minor knee injury has impacted his selection, emphasizing the importance of competition for places within the team.

"No player has a guaranteed spot," McKellar asserted. "Competition is what drives our team forward, and we're witnessing that first-hand."

And this is the part most people miss: the Drua, who came close to an upset last season, have undergone significant squad changes after their opening-round loss to Moana Pasifika. Wallabies scrumhalf Issak Fines-Leleiwasa has been benched, with co-captain Frank Lomani taking over at No.9, forming a new halves partnership with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

So, what do you think? Is Suaalii's positional shift a strategic masterstroke or a controversial move? Will the Drua's revamped squad pose a challenge to the Waratahs?