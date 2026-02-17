Sturgeon Spearing Season 2025: Tips, Tricks, and Epic Catches on Lake Winnebago (2026)

Are you ready to witness one of Wisconsin’s most thrilling and controversial traditions? Northeast Wisconsin’s sturgeon spearing season has kicked off, and it’s a spectacle like no other. Imagine thousands of eager anglers braving the icy surfaces of Lake Winnebago, Poygan, Butte des Morts, and Winneconne, all in pursuit of the elusive—and massive—sturgeon. But here’s where it gets controversial: while some see this as a cherished sporting tradition, others question its impact on these ancient fish populations. Is it conservation or exploitation?

On February 8, 2025, a giant sturgeon was speared on Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh, marking the season’s dramatic start. This isn’t just any fish—sturgeon are living fossils, some dating back millions of years. And this is the part most people miss: the season isn’t just about the thrill of the catch; it’s tightly regulated with harvest caps to protect these majestic creatures. The season runs until March 1, unless those caps are met sooner, ensuring sustainability—or so the argument goes.

Whether you’re a seasoned spearer or a curious onlooker, we want to see your perspective. Share your sturgeon spearing photos and videos with us—let’s spark a conversation about this unique tradition. Is sturgeon spearing a sport worth preserving, or is it time to rethink our approach? Let us know in the comments below!