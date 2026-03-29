Stunning Timber House in Tokyo: SA House by OFA - Architecture & Design Walkthrough (2026)

The Koganei House: A Green Haven in Tokyo's Suburbs

Imagine a tranquil suburban home nestled in the outskirts of Tokyo, where nature seamlessly blends with modern architecture. This is the Koganei House, a stunning two-story timber residence designed by the talented OfficeForArchitects. With an area of 95 square meters and a completion date set for 2025, this project showcases a harmonious marriage of functionality and environmental consciousness.

The architects' vision was to create a 'tunnel of greenery' at the heart of the home, and this is evident from the very beginning. The design process began with a meticulous site selection, taking advantage of the park's lush greenery just north of the property. A large opening in the house frames the natural landscape, inviting breathtaking views and seamlessly integrating the outdoors with the indoor living space.

This project features a collaboration with renowned manufacturers such as LIXIL, Miratap, Toto, and YKKAP, ensuring the highest quality materials and craftsmanship. The lead architect, Kiichiro Usami, has crafted a space that not only meets the client's vision but also sets a new standard for sustainable and aesthetically pleasing residential design.

The Koganei House is a testament to the power of thoughtful architecture, where functionality and beauty coexist in perfect harmony. It invites residents to embrace a lifestyle surrounded by nature, offering a peaceful retreat in the bustling city of Tokyo.