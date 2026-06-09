Stunning Gridded Concrete Cloisters: Málaga University Building by Vaillo + Irigaray Architects (2026)

The University of Málaga's Faculty of Tourism is a stunning architectural masterpiece designed by Vaillo + Irigaray Architects. The building's design is a harmonious blend of traditional cloisters and courtyards with modern, exposed concrete volumes. The project proposal, led by studio partner Yago Vaillo Usón, aims to honor the rich architectural heritage of the region, particularly the long history of cloisters and courtyards in university buildings and Mediterranean architecture. The Faculty of Tourism comprises three primary volumes, each with a distinct purpose and personality. These rectilinear volumes are strategically positioned according to the topography of the gently sloping site, allowing for a parking level to be sunk below ground. The classrooms and office volumes overlook gravel-lined gardens with concrete planters, while the cafeteria and auditorium overlook a paved courtyard adorned with rows of palm trees. The external concrete grid, acting as a colonnade, shades the faculty's cloister-like corridors lined with full-height glazing. This design creates a green, cool, and welcoming atmosphere around which all activities revolve, becoming a protected outdoor social space. The building's image is formed by an exposed, in-situ concrete structure, both interior and exterior, with very slender, 15-centimetre-thick sections. The three volumes are united by a central hall, conceived as an internal courtyard, topped by a sawtooth, skylit roof that filters daylight through a ceiling of concrete beams. The corridors that wrap this central space connect directly to each volume's cloister, uniting them all around a flexible, open area that can be used for events and exhibitions. Surrounding the faculty building, a series of landscaped and paved slopes has been introduced, including a botanical garden, overlooked from perimeter windows set within the deep concrete grid. This design not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the building but also provides a serene and inviting environment for students and faculty alike. The photography by Rubén Pérez Bescós beautifully captures the essence of this architectural marvel, inviting viewers to explore the intricate details and appreciate the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.
Stunning Gridded Concrete Cloisters: Málaga University Building by Vaillo + Irigaray Architects (2026)
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