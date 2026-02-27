Stunning Chair Designs from Buildner's Architect’s Chair Competition #4 | Winners Revealed! (2026)

Get ready for a chair-raising experience! Buildner, the platform that celebrates architectural design, has just unveiled the winners of its Architect's Chair Competition, Edition 4. But here's where it gets exciting: this competition isn't just about chairs; it's a celebration of the interdisciplinary nature of architecture and the incredible talent of designers worldwide.

Following in the footsteps of design legends like Charles and Ray Eames, Buildner challenged architects to create signature chairs that embody their unique design philosophies. And the results are nothing short of extraordinary!

First Prize Winner:

Title: Eero Chair

Author: Sergei Grigorev, Cyprus

The Eero Chair is a masterpiece of minimalism and craftsmanship. Its design philosophy revolves around coherence and the expressive potential of solid timber. Each component, from the legs to the backrest, flows seamlessly into the next, creating a fluid and ergonomic masterpiece. The natural warmth of wood is emphasized, with subtle shifts in thickness and curvature guiding the eye and revealing exquisite details.

Second Prize Winner & Buildner Student Award:

Title: Silent Equilibrium

Authors: Jimin Oh and Eunseo Shin, South Korea

Silent Equilibrium explores the concept of balance and proportion through a minimal wooden chair. Inspired by Korean spatial philosophy, this design showcases a "structural void" as an active compositional element. The straight, geometric members contrast beautifully with the gently curved seat, creating a dialogue between firmness and softness. Crafted with traditional joinery techniques, this chair is a testament to the fusion of craftsmanship and architectural sensibility.

Third Prize Winner:

Title: Hills Modular Soft Furniture Collection

Author: Andrii Kovalskyi, Ukraine

Hills is a versatile and adaptable collection of soft furniture. Composed of simple cylindrical volumes, these modules can be arranged and combined to create flexible seating landscapes. Inspired by natural topographies, Hills offers a unique and dynamic seating experience. Whether used as individual stools or combined into larger compositions, this collection adapts to various contexts and scales, maintaining a quiet and unified visual identity.

Buildner Sustainability Award:

Title: Think Twice

Authors: Ioana-andrada Calin, Tabby Bunyan (RE_CONSIDERED), and Mark Smith (Isokon Plus, UK)

Think Twice is a public bench with a powerful message. Constructed entirely from textile waste, this bench transforms discarded fashion materials into a functional and visually striking piece of urban furniture. Installed in London, it serves as an advocacy tool, showcasing how reclaimed fabrics can be given new life and purpose. The bench's graphic, geometric forms reference early modernist design, creating a distinct and sustainable architectural element.

Other Notable Submissions:

STRA Chair: A sculptural chair with a layered construction, emphasizing repeatable components and a visually rhythmic form.

Chair S: Exploring reinforced structure and precise material optimization, this chair redefines the character of wooden seating.

Asana Chair: Inspired by yoga, this chair translates posture and alignment into a unique seating form, supporting multiple postures.

Filet Accent Chair: A wooden chair that celebrates joinery as both structure and expression, with a subtle gap between seat and backrest.

Duetta: A hybrid piece of furniture that transforms from a chair to a table or shelf, showcasing a pivoting backrest element.

Buildner's Architect's Chair Competition is an annual event that invites architects and designers to push the boundaries of chair design. And with the launch of Edition 5, the creativity and innovation will continue! If you're an aspiring designer, mark your calendars and get ready to showcase your talent. The deadline for submissions is 2nd April 2026. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to leave your mark on the world of design!

And this is the part most people miss: architecture isn't just about buildings; it's about the people who bring these structures to life. So, let's celebrate these talented designers and their incredible creations! What do you think about these innovative chair designs? Share your thoughts and join the discussion in the comments below!