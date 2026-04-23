Students Struggling to Survive: Is Government Support Enough? | New Zealand Student Allowance Crisis (2026)

Bold statement: Students are struggling to survive on their current allowances and living-cost support, and the burden is growing faster than prices. And this is the part most people miss: the gap between need and government backing keeps widening, despite rising living costs.

The Otago University vice-chancellor, Grant Robertson, argues that while his university is increasing hardship grants, the core solution lies with the Government re-evaluatinghow much it funds students for living expenses and allowances in the face of a sharp cost-of-living rise.

Robertson, who became Otago’s leader in 2024 after serving as a Labour Finance Minister, says the university is providing more hardship assistance than ever before, yet he insists policymakers must do more.

“I’d like to see students better supported,” he says. Regular adjustments to student loan living costs and allowances exist, but he believes these measures should be reconsidered in light of significant inflation and rising everyday costs.

The Government counters that its support is already generous compared with other OECD nations. Universities Minister Shane Reti notes that inflation adjustments to allowances and living costs occur every April 1, and that government support covers a majority of study costs for domestic students—roughly three-quarters of fees, rising above 80% when the student loan subsidy is included. He also frames tertiary study as an investment in futures, citing higher earning potential for graduates.

Nevertheless, students nationwide continue to voice financial strain as they press forward with their studies.

At the University of Canterbury, 18-year-old psychology student Malaika Pasha describes keeping heating off most days to save money. She explains they supplement with extra layers and blankets, and monitor food spending closely, often choosing cheaper, carb-heavy meals because fresh fruits and vegetables are expensive.

Canterbury has even opened a public donation page to support students in hardship, inviting gifts up to $500 to help fund scholarships. Deputy Vice-Chancellor Catherine Moran calls such donations a highly worthy form of giving, emphasizing that every contribution helps shape a student’s future and can be small but impactful.

Scholarship recipients share the tangible difference of financial aid. Electrical engineering student Flynn Turfrey-Rowe notes that a scholarship relieved stress, allowing him to devote more time to studying and reviewing lecture material.

Similar patterns emerge at the University of Auckland. Nimish Milan Singh, president of the Students’ Association, explains that most of his allowance goes toward rent, with any additional income directed at food. He points to the high cost of living and notes many students work 10 hours a week or seek additional jobs, hoping for an increase in student allowances so study and living needs can be met.

Conclusion and question: If students cannot cover basic living costs, can genuine educational progress and future opportunity be expected? What level of government support would you consider fair or sufficient to enable students to study without constant financial stress? Share your thoughts.