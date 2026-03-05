Street Fighter 6: Alex's New Jazzy NYC Theme Revealed! (SF6 Music Update) (2026)

Get ready for some exciting news, Street Fighter fans! Alex, the beloved wrestler, is making a grand return in Street Fighter 6, and he's bringing a whole new level of excitement with him. But here's where it gets controversial... While we're still a couple of months away from his release, we've already heard a lot about Alex's unique battle themes and his fresh take on the classic Jazzy NYC. Capcom has revealed that Alex will have two battle themes in Street Fighter 6, and his second one should sound very familiar to fans of the Street Fighter 3 games. It's no surprise that Alex's additional theme is a new SF6 arrangement of Jazzy NYC, his iconic stage theme from the Street Fighter 3 games. This modern makeover is a treat for fans, offering a fresh take on a beloved classic. But why stop there? Capcom also unveiled Alex's first theme, performed by the Japanese rock band JAM Project, titled 'Go! Alex! Hope is Born!'. This full vocal track is a unique addition to the game, but not everyone seems to be fully on board with this new style. So, it's great that they're reviving his classic theme as well, but it does raise the question: why haven't we seen this approach for other characters in Street Fighter 6? On top of all this, Capcom has released a bunch of movelist details for Alex, revealing how different he's going to be in this new iteration. And get this: AEW star Kenny Omega revealed he performed motion capture for Alex in SF6, adding one of his signature wrestling moves as a Super Art. With Alex set to launch on March 17, we'll have to wait a little longer to get our hands on him. But until then, you can listen to the full new arrangement for Jazzy NYC as it'll appear in Street Fighter 6. So, what do you think? Are you excited about Alex's new themes and moves? Or do you prefer the classic approach? Share your thoughts in the comments below!