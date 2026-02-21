Strava App Removes Millions of Fake Workouts: Here's Why (2026)

Imagine a digital fitness world where integrity is paramount, yet millions of users have been caught bending the rules. This is precisely what happened with Strava, an exercise app that's become a favorite among fitness enthusiasts across the globe. Recently, Strava took decisive action by removing an astonishing 3.9 million workout entries deemed suspicious, particularly those recorded using vehicles.

Strava, which boasts a community of over 180 million users in 185 countries, enables individuals to track and share their workout journeys. Users can select from a variety of activities, including cycling, running, gym workouts, or even sports like tennis. The app meticulously records data such as movement, distance covered, and the duration of each session, providing a comprehensive view of one’s fitness progress.

In a bid to enhance fairness and accuracy within its platform, Strava has refined its e-bike detection technology. This update comes on the heels of discovering that many users were logging rides on electric bikes—vehicles that are powered by a motor and battery, allowing for less physical effort and greater speeds compared to traditional bicycles. Out of the total anomalous activities removed, approximately 2.3 million were identified as e-bike rides. Additionally, some workouts were thought to have been recorded while using cars, further skewing the competitive landscape.

While Strava does not offer cash prizes for top performers, earning a spot on the leaderboard is highly coveted among dedicated users. The app serves not just as a tracking tool but also as a social network where athletes can engage with each other’s accomplishments, offering kudos and comments in an activity feed.

Strava operates on a three-tier subscription model: there’s a free version, a premium account available for €59.99 annually, and a family plan that costs €25 per person per year. Remarkably, the company has reached a valuation exceeding $2 billion.

Founded in 2009 by former Harvard rowers Michael Horvath and Mark Gainey, Strava is headquartered in the vibrant city of San Francisco, California.

As we delve into these developments, it’s worth considering: how do you feel about the integrity of fitness tracking apps? Should there be stricter measures to ensure fairness, or is this simply part of the evolving landscape of digital fitness? Share your thoughts in the comments!

