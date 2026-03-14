Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2: Why Fans Are Comparing It to Game of Thrones’ Ending (2026)

Stranger Things Fans Are Divided: Has Season 5 Volume 2 Become the Show’s 'Game of Thrones' Moment?

The highly anticipated release of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 had fans on the edge of their seats, especially after the cliffhanger ending of Volume 1. But now that the dust has settled, it seems not everyone is thrilled with the direction the show has taken. Critics and viewers alike are weighing in, and the consensus? It’s a mixed bag—with some bold comparisons being drawn to the infamous final season of Game of Thrones. And this is the part most people miss: while the show still retains its charm, certain creative choices have left fans scratching their heads.

One of the most striking revelations is that Stranger Things Season 5 has recorded the series’ lowest score on Rotten Tomatoes, a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by its dedicated fanbase. While the Tomatometer holds steady at a respectable 84%, the Popcornmeter—which reflects audience opinions—has plummeted to 56%, a staggering 33% drop from the previous season. But here’s where it gets controversial: some fans argue that the show has lost its way, focusing too heavily on secondary characters at the expense of the beloved original crew.

One disappointed viewer summed it up: ‘The spotlight was on the wrong characters. Why so much screen time for Holly or Derek? Will’s coming out felt rushed and forced, like it was tacked on.’ This sentiment echoes a broader frustration with the pacing and character development in the latest episodes. Another fan quipped, ‘Volume 1 felt like a high point, but Volume 2? It’s like a totem of undying—characters who should have faced consequences didn’t.’

Script issues have also been a point of contention. One critic pointed out, ‘Vecna, once terrifying, now feels watered down. Holly’s sudden prominence and the disjointed group dynamics just don’t land.’ The comparison to Game of Thrones’ final season is hard to ignore, with one viewer bluntly stating, ‘Game of Thrones finally has some competition for worst finale.’

Here’s the kicker: the two-hour finale has yet to drop, and it could be the game-changer that redeems the season in the eyes of critics and fans alike. Scheduled for release on Netflix and in select theaters on December 31, 2025, it’s a make-or-break moment for the show. Will it deliver the satisfying conclusion fans crave, or will it cement its place alongside Game of Thrones as a cautionary tale in TV history? Only time will tell.

What do you think? Is Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 unfairly criticized, or has it lost its magic? Let us know in the comments—we’re eager to hear your take on this divisive topic!