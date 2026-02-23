Stranger Things Season 5: Did the Duffers Use ChatGPT? | Behind-the-Scenes Drama Explained (2026)

The Stranger Things Documentary: Fueling the Fire of Season 5 Haters

The Stranger Things series finale has sparked intense reactions, with some fans descending into mass hysteria over a potential secret ninth episode. But here's where it gets interesting: the recently released documentary, 'One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5', has ignited a new wave of scrutiny and conspiracy theories among viewers. While the documentary offers an honest look behind the scenes, it has inadvertently provided ammunition for those who dislike the season 5 finale.

The documentary showcases behind-the-scenes footage, including the writers' room and table readings, which has led to some fans speculating about the creative process. One controversial point is the presence of what appears to be ChatGPT and Reddit tabs open on a computer while the Duffer Brothers were writing the script. While this doesn't confirm anything, detractors are accusing the Duffers of relying on AI and fan discussions for creative decisions. But is this really a cause for concern?

Another area of focus is the production process. Montana Maniscalco, the key production assistant, mentions that the finale wasn't completely written, leading some to believe the Duffer Brothers were struggling with the season's ending. However, this could simply be a normal part of the creative process, as seen in other productions. Additionally, a writer's suggestion for more monsters in the finale's climactic battle was seemingly ignored, which some interpret as a sign of poor planning. But is this really a reason to dismiss the entire season?

The documentary also features Maya Hawke discussing a private moment with her girlfriend, Vickie. Some fans are interpreting this as a sign of poor character development, but it could simply be an actor sharing ideas on how to portray a character. These reactions highlight the confirmation bias within the Stranger Things fandom, where fans are searching for any justification for their disappointment and projecting narratives onto normal creative interactions.

While it's understandable that not everyone will love the season 5 finale, it's important to remember that creative processes are often complex and collaborative. The documentary has inadvertently fueled the fire of season 5 haters, but it's crucial to approach these reactions with a critical eye and not let conspiracy theories cloud our judgment.