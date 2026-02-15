Stranded: Trish Goodwin's Fight Against Coal Mining in Queensland (2026)

Trish Goodwin, a cattle farmer in Queensland, Australia, is facing a dire situation. Her once-thriving farm has become a symbol of the controversial clash between agriculture and mining. The road to her farm was blown up to make way for a coal mine, and now, nature has dealt another blow.

After years of drought, the heavens finally opened, bringing much-needed rain to Trish's parched land. But this blessing has turned into a curse. The recent deluge from ex-Tropical Cyclone Koji has washed away sections of the new gravel road that was built to replace her original access route, destroyed by the coal mine's development. Now, Trish is stranded, isolated, and struggling to access basic necessities.

The coal mine, known as Bluff, has been a source of trouble for Trish and her family for years. The mine was mothballed for the second time in late 2023, leaving a gaping hole in the Earth and a trail of broken promises. The current owner, Bowen Coking Coal, went into receivership in July, adding to the uncertainty. And this is where it gets controversial: the mine has been placed into care and maintenance twice, with both owners entering voluntary administration, raising questions about its viability and the impact on the local community.

Trish's health has suffered due to the stress and isolation. She carefully rations her supplies, fearing a medical emergency that would require a helicopter evacuation. The farm's remote location and the washed-out road make it nearly impossible for her to access essential services. And the situation is only getting worse, with more rain predicted.

The Lock the Gate alliance's coordinator, Claire Gronow, advocates for the permanent closure of the Bluff mine, emphasizing the need for land rehabilitation and the community's well-being. She urges the state government to take action, ensuring the mine's rehabilitation bond is accessed for restoration. But the question remains: who is responsible for the farmer's plight?

The legal battle dates back to 2016 when the land court ordered Carabella, the previous mine owner, to compensate Trish financially to lease her land. Despite a court-ordered payment and an additional 'good neighbor' contract, promises were broken, and infrastructure destroyed. The current owner, Bowen, drafted a similar contract but mothballed the mine before it was signed.

Trish's story highlights the complex relationship between mining and agriculture, where the pursuit of resources can leave communities vulnerable and divided. It begs the question: should the government prioritize the rehabilitation of mined lands and the well-being of farmers like Trish, or is the economic benefit of mining worth the environmental and social costs?

What do you think? Is the coal mine's impact on Trish's farm an unfortunate necessity for economic growth, or a preventable tragedy? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's explore the delicate balance between industry and the environment.