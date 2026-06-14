Strait of Hormuz Under Threat: Oil Prices & Global Economy in Danger (2026)

The US-Israeli attacks on Iran have triggered swift retaliatory attacks from Tehran, targeting their assets in multiple Middle East countries, including Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Oman. Analysts are warning of a spike in global oil prices after Iranian officials hinted at shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important maritime routes in the world. Any instability in this crucial waterway could rattle economic stability worldwide.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and the UAE on one side and Iran on the other, is a narrow channel that accommodates the world's largest crude carriers. It links the Arabian/Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea beyond. Despite its narrow width, the channel is vulnerable to attack, and its closure would have significant implications for global energy markets.

In 2024, approximately 20 million barrels of oil, worth about $500 billion in annual global energy trade, transited through the Strait of Hormuz each day. The strait also plays a critical role in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, with Qatar accounting for the vast majority of global LNG shipments moving through it. Any disruption to energy flows through Hormuz will impact the global economy, driving up fuel and factory costs.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz would disrupt roughly a fifth of globally traded oil overnight, causing prices to spike violently upward on fear alone. The shock would reverberate far beyond energy markets, tightening financial conditions, fuelling inflation, and pushing fragile economies closer to recession in a matter of weeks. This scenario is particularly concerning given the region's status as one of the largest reserves of oil and gas in the world.

Energy traders have been on high alert in recent weeks, and vessel traffic through the strait has sharply dropped since the war began. The number of vessels idling on either side has surged, as shipowners grow increasingly concerned about maritime security risks. Shipping data shows that at least 150 tankers, including crude oil and liquefied natural gas vessels, have dropped anchor in open Gulf waters beyond the Strait of Hormuz.

The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz highlights the vulnerability of global energy markets and the interconnectedness of the global economy. It underscores the need for stability in the region and the importance of maintaining uninterrupted energy flows to avoid a global economic crisis.