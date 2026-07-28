Stormers vs Glasgow Warriors: Second Row Crisis for Stormers | United Rugby Championship (2026)

The Stormers' Second Row Squeeze: More Than Just Bad Luck?

It seems the Stormers are facing a rather grim reality ahead of their crucial United Rugby Championship showdown with Glasgow Warriors. The news that JD Schickerling, a stalwart in their second row, is sidelined for up to six months due to a knee injury is, frankly, devastating. Personally, I think this isn't just a simple case of misfortune; it points to a deeper issue within the team's squad management and injury resilience.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the timing. Schickerling, a player who has been instrumental in holding the line during a period of significant disruption, is now out. Director of Rugby John Dobson mentioned that Schickerling's workload, exacerbated by other lock injuries, led to this outcome. This, to me, is a critical point. When you have a player like Schickerling, who is clearly vital, and you're pushing him to his limits because of a lack of depth, it's a recipe for disaster. It begs the question: were enough contingency plans in place?

From my perspective, the Stormers have been remarkably unlucky with injuries to their first-choice locks, Ruben van Heerden and captain Salmaan Moerat. Van Heerden is just returning, and Moerat, a significant loss, might only be back for the play-offs. This leaves Schickerling and Adré Smith as the primary options. The fact that Schickerling's injury was a direct result of 'exacerbated workload' really highlights the precariousness of their situation. It's a stark reminder that in professional sport, depth isn't just a nice-to-have; it's an absolute necessity, especially in demanding positions like the second row.

One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast with their upcoming opponents, Glasgow Warriors. The league leaders are set to welcome back several senior players, including their captain, Kyle Steyn, and flyhalf Adam Hastings. This is a team that, despite its own recent stumbles, appears to have the luxury of rotating and resting key personnel. The Stormers, on the other hand, seem to be constantly plugging holes, a strategy that, as we're now seeing, comes with a hefty price tag.

If you take a step back and think about it, the Stormers' current predicament with their second row isn't just about losing a player. It's about the ripple effect it has on their entire campaign. With Schickerling out for what feels like an eternity, the pressure on the remaining players, like Adré Smith, will be immense. And let's not forget the other options mentioned – Connor Evans, Gary Porter, and Ben-Jason Dixon. While they are capable players, they might not offer the same level of experience or consistent performance as the established locks.

This raises a deeper question about squad building and long-term planning in a competition as gruelling as the URC. While the Stormers have shown incredible spirit and resilience, relying on a few key individuals to carry the load can only go so far. The upcoming match against Glasgow will be a true test of their mettle, not just on the field, but in how they adapt and overcome these significant personnel challenges. What this really suggests is that while passion and grit are invaluable, a robust and deep squad is the bedrock of sustained success. The Stormers' fight for the top spot just got a whole lot tougher.