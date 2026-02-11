Stormers vs Bulls URC Derby: Evan Roos Focused on Team Success, Not Springboks Ambitions (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: Evan Roos is putting his Springboks ambitions on the backburner, even though this weekend’s ‘physical’ derby clash against the Bulls could be the perfect stage to catch Rassie Erasmus’ eye. But here’s where it gets controversial—while the Stormers are dominating the United Rugby Championship (URC) table, Roos isn’t letting their success cloud his focus on the upcoming battle. This isn’t just another game; it’s a South African rugby showdown that promises intensity, pride, and perhaps a few surprises.

The Stormers are on fire this season, having won all seven of their URC matches and sitting comfortably atop the standings with 32 points—two more than Munster, their closest rivals, who’ve played an extra game. In stark contrast, the Bulls are in a slump, riding a five-match losing streak across all competitions and languishing in 10th place. And this is the part most people miss—despite the Bulls’ struggles, Roos isn’t underestimating them. He knows derbies have a way of leveling the playing field, bringing out the best (or worst) in both sides.

‘Every team wants to succeed in the URC,’ Roos said, reflecting on the Stormers’ stellar form. ‘We’ve stuck to our plan, executed well, and the results speak for themselves. Now, it’s about maintaining our standards and pushing for improvement every game.’ But when it comes to facing the Bulls, he’s clear: ‘It’s going to be physical—it’s a north-south derby, and South African players always bring their A-game.’

Here’s the controversial bit: While Roos could use this match to prove himself to Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, especially against potential rivals like Cameron Hanekom and Elrigh Louw, he’s not focused on personal glory. ‘Going into a match with that mindset is selfish,’ he explained. ‘My priority is doing what the team needs from me this weekend.’

At 25, Roos has been a standout for the Stormers but has seen limited Test action with the Springboks, making just one appearance in 2025—off the bench in South Africa’s 45-0 thrashing of Italy. Yet, he’s not letting that distract him from the task at hand. ‘I’m excited to be part of this derby,’ he said. ‘It’s going to be awesome.’

Now, here's a thought-provoking question: In a sport where individual performances often steal the spotlight, is Roos' team-first approach the right strategy, or should he be using this platform to stake his claim for a Springboks starting spot?