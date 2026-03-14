Stormers' Ruan Ackermann Out for the Season: Neck Injury Shakes Up Squad (2026)

A devastating blow has struck the Stormers rugby team, as one of their key forwards, Ruan Ackermann, faces a season-ending injury. The brutal reality of sports injuries hits home once again.

Netwerk24 reports that Ackermann's neck injury will keep him sidelined for an extensive period, estimated to be between four and six months. This means he will miss the remainder of the season, a significant loss for the team.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Stormers have had to make some tough decisions to adapt to this setback. They've de-registered Ackermann from the Investec Champions Cup, a prestigious rugby tournament. In his place, they've added lock Alex Groves to their roster. It's a strategic move to ensure they have the necessary depth in their forward pack.

And this is the part most people miss... The Stormers have also had to deal with other injury-related roster changes. Loosehead prop Ali Vermaak, who suffered an ankle injury, and centre Dan du Plessis, who remains out of action, have both been de-registered. Additionally, tighthead prop Corne Weilbach is no longer registered for the competition.

However, the team is not without reinforcements. Griquas have secured the signing of a young Stormers star, adding depth to their backline. Utility back Luke Burger, known for his versatility, and Blitzboks speedster Mfundo Ndhlovu, bring much-needed pace and skill to the team. Young loose forward Wandi Mlaba has also been registered, providing further options for the coaching staff.

As the Stormers prepare for their upcoming clash against Harlequins in London, they aim to extend their winning streak to an impressive 11 matches. Ndhlovu is expected to be a key player, starting from the bench and providing an impact when called upon.

This story highlights the challenges and resilience of professional sports teams. While injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, the Stormers' ability to adapt and find solutions showcases their determination. It's a reminder that success in sports often requires overcoming adversity.

What do you think? Is the Stormers' roster management a smart move, or do you believe they could have handled the situation differently? Share your thoughts in the comments below! We'd love to hear your opinions on this controversial topic.