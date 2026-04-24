Storm Team Lineup: Round 4 vs Cowboys | Loiero's Return & Waitere's Debut? (2026)

The Melbourne Storm's upcoming match against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville promises an intriguing contest, and the team's selection hints at a strategic shift. The announcement of the squad for Round 4 reveals a few interesting choices that could impact the game's outcome.

One notable change is the return of Trent Loiero to the starting lineup, replacing an unnamed player from the previous game. Loiero's inclusion suggests a recognition of his potential impact, especially given his successful performance off the bench in the previous fixture. This move could be a calculated decision to bring fresh energy and a different dynamic to the team.

The Storm's fullback, Sua Fa'alogo, continues to shine, having scored six tries in the opening three rounds. His electric performances have undoubtedly earned him a starting spot, and his ability to create opportunities for his teammates is a significant asset. Fa'alogo's presence at the back provides a solid foundation for the team's attack and defense.

The extended bench introduces new faces, with prop Lazarus Vaalepu and outside back Manaia Waitere joining the squad. Vaalepu's inclusion adds depth to the forward pack, offering a physical presence that could be crucial in the scrums and set-piece situations. Waitere, on the other hand, is a versatile player who can contribute in multiple positions, providing cover for various roles on the field.

The game against the Cowboys is set to begin at 7:35 pm (6:35 pm QLD time), and the Storm's preparation for this fixture will be key to their success. The strategic decisions made by coach Craig Bellamy will determine the team's performance and their chances of securing a victory in Townsville.

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In my opinion, the Storm's decision to bring Loiero back into the starting lineup is a bold move. It showcases the team's willingness to adapt and experiment, which is essential in a competitive league. Additionally, the inclusion of Vaalepu and Waitere adds a layer of versatility and depth, ensuring the team is well-prepared for any challenges the Cowboys may present.

What makes this match particularly intriguing is the contrast between the Storm's dynamic attack and the Cowboys' defensive prowess. The Storm's ability to score tries through Fa'alogo and other players will be tested against a sturdy Cowboys defense. This clash of styles could provide an entertaining spectacle for fans, especially those who appreciate strategic battles on the field.

In summary, the Melbourne Storm's squad selection for Round 4 against the North Queensland Cowboys reflects a strategic approach to the game. The team's choices, including the return of Loiero and the inclusion of Vaalepu and Waitere, indicate a well-thought-out plan to maximize their chances of success in Townsville. As the game unfolds, fans can expect an exciting contest that will showcase the skills and adaptability of both teams.