Storm Goretti Disrupts East Midlands Railway Services - What You Need to Know! (2026)

Get ready for a wild weather ride, folks! Storm Goretti is about to bring some serious snow and wind to the East Midlands, and it's going to impact your travel plans. The East Midlands Railway is taking action to ensure your safety, but it's not without controversy.

With an amber weather warning in place, the railway is preparing for the worst. Network Rail and East Midlands Railway (EMR) are taking proactive measures to close down services on branch lines from 8 PM tonight (Thursday). This decision is all about keeping passengers and staff safe, especially in remote areas where the storm's impact on roads could make it challenging for staff to reach signal boxes and respond to incidents.

But here's where it gets controversial... While the railway aims to resume services as early as 10 AM on Friday, there's a catch. Some late evening and early morning services will be withdrawn, causing disruption and inconvenience. The railway operators are prioritizing safety, especially with the potential for trains to get stranded in severe weather conditions.

And this is the part most people miss: snow and ice can wreak havoc on railway infrastructure. Heavy snow can affect signals and junctions, leading to delayed or stranded trains in remote locations. Ice can coat power cables, leaving trains powerless and stranded. Even icicles on tunnels and bridges pose a threat.

So, what does this mean for your travel plans? Well, passengers are urged to travel early and complete their journeys before 8 PM today. Ticket restrictions have been relaxed, allowing flexibility for those affected. If you're planning to travel on Thursday or Friday, consider adjusting your plans to avoid the storm's impact. Check the East Midlands Railway website for the latest updates and information.

Here's a full list of the affected routes:

Liverpool Lime Street to Norwich

Sheffield to Manchester (Hope Valley line)

Crewe to Derby

Matlock to Derby

Nottingham to Worksop

Remember, safety always comes first. Stay tuned for more updates, and feel free to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments. How do you feel about these necessary disruptions? Are there any alternative travel options you'd recommend?