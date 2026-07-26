Stolen Stones: The Shocking Wheelchair Curling Drama at the Paralympics (2026)

The Paralympic Games are set to begin, but an unexpected twist has already unfolded! In a bizarre incident, the Paralympic curling competition is facing a unique challenge as two crucial stones have vanished from the venue.

But here's where it gets intriguing:

Two curling stones, each weighing a hefty 42 pounds, have been stolen from the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium. These stones are not just any ordinary rocks; they are part of the mixed doubles set used at the Olympics and were intended for the upcoming wheelchair mixed doubles event. The theft has sparked an investigation, leaving officials puzzled as to how such heavy granite rocks could have been discreetly removed from the arena.

Chris Hamilton, a spokesperson for World Curling, confirmed the theft in an email, stating that the authorities are on the case. The Milano Cortina 2026 organizers have acted swiftly, sourcing replacement stones to ensure the competition remains unaffected. The Paralympic teams were informed, with the mixed doubles teams learning of the situation at a team meeting in Cortina, while the four-person teams received the news today.

And the plot thickens... The stolen stones had a unique history, having never been used in a competition before the Olympics. The four-person set, however, had seen action at the world junior curling championships in Cortina last year.

As the Paralympic Games prepare to kick off with the opening ceremony on March 6, the wheelchair mixed doubles curling event is set to commence on Wednesday, with the finals on March 11. The four-person wheelchair curling event will follow, starting on Saturday.

This mysterious theft raises questions: Was it an inside job or a daring heist? Will the stolen stones resurface? And how will this incident impact the curling community? Share your thoughts and theories in the comments below, as we eagerly await updates on this Paralympic drama!