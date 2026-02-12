Stoke-on-Trent's £325 Million Heritage Emergency Plan (2026)

Stoke-on-Trent Declares 'Heritage Emergency': A UK First

The city of Stoke-on-Trent has become the first in the UK to declare a 'heritage emergency', launching a 10-year plan to secure its rich historical assets. The Potteries, as it's known, is seeking a substantial £325 million in public and private investment to safeguard its heritage and support regeneration. This bold move comes as a stark warning that some historic sites are at risk of being lost forever.

The city boasts an impressive collection of cultural landmarks, including over 275 listed buildings, 22 conservation areas, five scheduled monuments, and five registered historic parks. However, 16 sites are officially at risk, with many more in a serious state of decline. The council's ambitious plan aims to address this crisis and ensure the city's heritage is preserved for future generations.

The proposal emphasizes the potential for cultural and economic growth, stating that the challenge is 'arduous' but the rewards are significant. By creating a heritage destination of international appeal, Stoke-on-Trent could become a cultural hub, attracting visitors and boosting the local economy. The city's reputation as the cradle of the industrial revolution and its status as the world capital of ceramics further emphasize the importance of this initiative.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council has already committed £6.5 million to restore three significant heritage buildings: Burslem Indoor Market, Wedgwood Institute, and Falcon Works. Council leader Jane Ashworth emphasizes the importance of these sites, describing them as tangible links to the city's history, creativity, and identity. She argues that these buildings should be an integral part of the city's future, driving economic growth and tourism.

However, the council acknowledges the immense task ahead and calls for collaboration from the government, national bodies, funders, and private owners. The success of similar restoration projects, such as Spode, Middleport, Fenton Town Hall, and the historic Vaults at the Goods Yard, highlights the potential for positive change. Yet, the council emphasizes the need for strong support and cooperation to make a lasting impact.

As Stoke-on-Trent embarks on this challenging journey, it invites the nation to join in the effort to safeguard its heritage. The city's declaration of a heritage emergency is a bold step towards preserving its rich history and ensuring a sustainable future, one that could inspire other cities to follow suit.