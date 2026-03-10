Stockport 4-2 Doncaster | Sky Bet League One Highlights | 29 December 2025 (2026)

In a thrilling encounter, Stockport secured a 4-2 victory over Doncaster, solidifying their position in the Sky Bet League One playoff race. But this match had more twists and turns than a rollercoaster! 🏎️

The visitors struck first, with Luke Molyneux showcasing his clinical finishing after a sublime assist from Jay McGrath. But the drama truly began when Jack Senior's foul led to a penalty, allowing Oliver Norwood to step up and equalize. And this is where the game's momentum shifted...

Doncaster's joy was short-lived as Kyle Wootton's close-range finish turned the tables. But wait, there's more! Rovers responded with a post-rattling shot and a stunning equalizer from Owen Bailey, keeping the game on a knife-edge. 🗡️

But here's where it gets controversial: Wootton's second goal, a header from Pye's cross, seemed to seal the deal for Stockport. Was it a fair result, or did luck play a part? You decide!

As the clock ticked down, a late own goal from Senior added insult to injury for Rovers, who suffered their fifth consecutive defeat. A tough pill to swallow, but that's football! 🏆

What's your take on this action-packed game? Was it a fair reflection of both teams' performances, or did luck favor Stockport? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's spark a lively debate!