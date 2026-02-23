Stock Market Update: Major Averages Advance, But Futures Slip (2026)

Markets Breathe a Sigh of Relief, But Can the Rally Last?

After a tumultuous start to the week, Wall Street caught its breath on Thursday as major stock averages climbed for the second consecutive day. This rebound came on the heels of easing geopolitical tensions, particularly surrounding President Trump's decision to scrap planned tariffs on eight European nations. But here's where it gets controversial: while investors cheered the news, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen expressed confusion over the details of the so-called "framework deal" Trump announced with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Nielsen emphasized that any agreement must respect Greenland's sovereignty, raising questions about the deal's feasibility and potential for future friction.

Futures, however, took a slight dip Thursday night, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipping 38 points (0.1%), S&P 500 futures losing 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropping 0.3%. This modest pullback followed a strong rally earlier in the day, fueled by optimism over the trade truce and a record close for the small-cap Russell 2000.

Tech Giant Stumbles, Gold Shines

And this is the part most people miss: while the broader market celebrated, Intel's after-hours trading told a different story. The chipmaker's shares plummeted more than 10% after a disappointing first-quarter outlook, highlighting the ongoing challenges in the tech sector. Meanwhile, gold futures surged over 1% to a staggering $4,913.4, their highest level since 1980. This continued ascent of the precious metal underscores lingering concerns about geopolitical uncertainty and the long-term health of U.S. public finances.

Big Deals Shake Up the Corporate Landscape

In corporate news, Capital One made waves with its $5.15 billion acquisition of startup Brex, marking CEO Richard Fairbank's latest bold move. This deal, split evenly between cash and stock, follows last year's blockbuster purchase of Discover Financial for $35 billion. Fairbank's strategy positions Capital One as a major player in the evolving payments landscape.

After-Hours Movers: Winners and Losers

Extended trading saw a mix of winners and losers. While Intel's woes dominated headlines, Intuitive Surgical shares rose 2% on strong quarterly earnings. Capital One, despite its Brex acquisition, dipped over 2% after missing earnings estimates. Clorox also slipped roughly 1% following its $2.25 billion acquisition of Gojo Industries, the maker of Purell.

The Week Ahead: Cautious Optimism?

While Wednesday and Thursday's gains erased the Dow's earlier weekly losses, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain on track for their second consecutive negative week. This mixed picture reflects the market's ongoing struggle to balance optimism over trade progress with lingering concerns about global stability and corporate earnings.

Food for Thought

As markets navigate this complex landscape, a key question remains: Can the current rally sustain itself, or are we simply witnessing a temporary reprieve before the next wave of volatility? And what does Greenland's cautious response to the Trump-Rutte deal signal for future geopolitical negotiations? Share your thoughts in the comments below—we'd love to hear your take on these pressing issues.