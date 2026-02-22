Stock Market Update: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise Amid Easing Tensions (2026)

The stock market is a rollercoaster of emotions, and today's news is a prime example! Will the market's rebound continue?

Stock futures are on the rise, indicating a positive start to the day's trading. This upward trend is a welcome relief after the market's recent volatility, which was fueled by geopolitical tensions and concerns about the AI industry's future. But here's the twist: it's not just geopolitical factors at play.

Chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the unsung hero of this story. Their stellar earnings report not only boosted the market but also calmed fears about the AI boom's sustainability. TSMC's rock-solid performance reassured investors, sending the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures climbing.

And this is where politics meets the market: President Donald Trump's comments about Iran played a role in easing investor worries. With military action seemingly off the table for now, the market breathed a sigh of relief. But the question remains: is this calm just the eye of the storm?

Oil prices, after a slump, are taking a breather, and the 10-year Treasury yield dipped slightly. The dollar weakened slightly, and gold futures retreated. These subtle shifts highlight the market's sensitivity to global events and corporate earnings.

So, as the market opens, keep an eye on Micron, Intel, Nvidia, and other movers. Will the positive sentiment hold, or will new developments shake things up? The market's journey is full of surprises, and today's events are a testament to that. Stay tuned, as the story unfolds!