Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Set to Open Down - Nvidia, Intel, Tesla & More Movers (2026)

The stock market is poised for a downturn on Thursday, following the volatility of the previous day's trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures are all set to open lower, with the Dow and S&P 500 futures dropping 142 points and 0.2% respectively, and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.3%. This comes after a turbulent Wednesday, where the Dow and S&P 500 closed lower due to President Trump's comments affecting homebuilder and defense stocks.

Despite initial investor indifference to geopolitical tensions, the market's focus remains on economic indicators. The upcoming jobless claims data, due out Thursday, could significantly impact the market. Economists predict a rise in first-time unemployment claims to 208,000 for the week ending January 3, which may influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions in early 2026.

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, highlights the stabilizing labor market's reduced pressure on the Fed to adjust rates. However, he emphasizes the ongoing political will to make such changes. Nathan also notes that inflation, delayed by the government shutdown, remains a critical factor.

In other financial news, the 10-year Treasury note yield remained stable at 4.16%, and the dollar strengthened by 0.1%. Precious metals continued their decline, with gold futures dropping 0.7% to $4,430 per ounce and silver futures falling 3.1% to $75.22 per ounce. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, experienced a 2.5% decline in the past 24 hours, settling at $90,285.