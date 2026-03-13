Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Set to Open Down - Nvidia, Intel, Tesla & More Movers (2026)

The stock market is poised for a downturn on Thursday, following the volatility of the previous day's trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures are all set to open lower, with the Dow and S&P 500 futures dropping 142 points and 0.2% respectively, and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.3%. This comes after a turbulent Wednesday, where the Dow and S&P 500 closed lower due to President Trump's comments affecting homebuilder and defense stocks.

Despite initial investor indifference to geopolitical tensions, the market's focus remains on economic indicators. The upcoming jobless claims data, due out Thursday, could significantly impact the market. Economists predict a rise in first-time unemployment claims to 208,000 for the week ending January 3, which may influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions in early 2026.

See Also
BlackRock's Investment Strategy for 2026: AI, Income, and DiversificationUK Family Offices Scaling Back: What Does This Mean for Wealth Management?Datavault AI's Premarket Surge: What's Driving the DVLT Stock Jump?10 Weekend Reads: Business, Politics, Philosophy, and More

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, highlights the stabilizing labor market's reduced pressure on the Fed to adjust rates. However, he emphasizes the ongoing political will to make such changes. Nathan also notes that inflation, delayed by the government shutdown, remains a critical factor.

See Also
South African Rand Surges: Biggest Gain in 16 Years! Dollar Weakness & Political Stability Explained

In other financial news, the 10-year Treasury note yield remained stable at 4.16%, and the dollar strengthened by 0.1%. Precious metals continued their decline, with gold futures dropping 0.7% to $4,430 per ounce and silver futures falling 3.1% to $75.22 per ounce. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, experienced a 2.5% decline in the past 24 hours, settling at $90,285.

Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Set to Open Down - Nvidia, Intel, Tesla & More Movers (2026)

References

Top Articles
Achraf Hakimi: From World Cup Hero to Rape Allegations - What's Next?
Paramount vs Netflix: Warner Bros. Discovery Receives Higher Bid, Board Reviews Takeover Offers
Power Outage Crisis: Tracking the Impact in Mass., R.I., and N.H.
Latest Posts
EURUSD, GBPUSD Stuck in Tight Ranges as USDJPY Surges: What's Driving the Yen's Move?
Nancy Guthrie Missing: $1 Million Reward Offered for Safe Return of Savannah Guthrie's Mother
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Edwin Metz

Last Updated:

Views: 6645

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edwin Metz

Birthday: 1997-04-16

Address: 51593 Leanne Light, Kuphalmouth, DE 50012-5183

Phone: +639107620957

Job: Corporate Banking Technician

Hobby: Reading, scrapbook, role-playing games, Fishing, Fishing, Scuba diving, Beekeeping

Introduction: My name is Edwin Metz, I am a fair, energetic, helpful, brave, outstanding, nice, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.