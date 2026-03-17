Stock Market Outlook: New Growth Cycle Coming, 3 Signals to Watch (2026)

Brace yourself for a potential stock market surge! While it might seem counterintuitive after years of impressive gains, experts at Morgan Stanley are predicting a new growth cycle for the stock market in 2026. But here's where it gets interesting: they're not just relying on the usual suspects. Instead, they're pointing to three under-the-radar signals that suggest a period of robust growth for both asset prices and the economy as a whole. And this is the part most people miss: these signals aren't your typical economic indicators. Let's dive in.

According to Andrew Sheets, Morgan Stanley's global head of fixed income research, the market is sending out subtle but powerful messages. In a recent episode of the bank's 'Thoughts on the Market' podcast, Sheets emphasized, 'It's off to an eventful start, but we believe the core message remains intact.' He further added, 'These signals support our belief that this market cycle still has room to run before it cools down.'

Morgan Stanley's forecast is one of the most optimistic on Wall Street, predicting a 13% rise in the S&P 500 for 2026. This bullish outlook is based on two key factors: strong earnings growth and a 'rolling recovery' in the economy. Remember when they talked about a 'rolling recession'? Well, now they're seeing a similar pattern, but in reverse, with different sectors rebounding at various times.

So, what are these three under-the-radar signals that have Morgan Stanley so confident?

Copper's Shining Moment: Copper prices have been on a tear, surging 44% in 2025, their best year since the Great Financial Crisis. This isn't just about metal prices; copper is often seen as an economic bellwether. Its demand is closely tied to industrial and manufacturing activity, so rising prices suggest a favorable economic outlook for the coming year. The surge is partly due to supply and demand imbalances, but also the metal's increasing use in data centers, a testament to the growing digital economy. Korea's Stock Market Surge: While US stocks had a good run in 2025, Korean stocks outpaced them all. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index soared 75%, leaving the S&P 500's 17% gain in the dust. Korean stocks are considered highly cyclical and are seen as a barometer of global economic optimism. Interestingly, small-cap stocks in Korea, which are more sensitive to economic shifts, have been outperforming their large-cap counterparts, further fueling the positive sentiment. Financial Stocks on a Roll: Financial stocks in the US and Europe have been thriving, another sign of economic strength. The financial sector in the US was one of the top performers last year, with S&P 500 financial stocks gaining 14%. This sector's performance is particularly noteworthy as it's highly sensitive to economic conditions, and its growth can pave the way for broader market expansion.

'These diverse assets across different regions seem to be telling the same story,' Sheets noted. 'They all point to an improving outlook for global cyclical activity, a trend that's been underway for some time now.'

Of course, no single indicator is foolproof. But when multiple signals align, it's worth paying attention. Wall Street largely agrees, with many expecting another strong year for stocks, driven by factors like rate cuts, robust corporate earnings, and solid US economic growth. Morgan Stanley, RBC, and Deutsche Bank are among the major players predicting double-digit gains for the S&P 500, surpassing its historical average.

But here's the controversial part: Are we reading these signals correctly? Could there be other factors at play that might temper this optimism? For instance, could the surge in copper prices be more about speculative investing than real economic demand? And what about the potential for geopolitical tensions or unexpected economic shocks?

What do you think? Is Morgan Stanley's optimistic forecast on the money, or are there hidden risks we should be considering? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!