Steven Soderbergh on Disney's 'Insane' Decision to Scrap 'The Hunt for Ben Solo' (2026)

Disney’s Decision to Scrap ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’ Leaves Fans and Filmmakers Baffled—But Why?

Published February 18, 2026, 2:52 PM EST

Imagine pouring years of creative energy into a project, only to have it shelved for a reason that leaves everyone scratching their heads. That’s exactly what happened to The Hunt for Ben Solo, a Star Wars film that never got off the ground despite the passion of its creators. Renowned filmmaker Steven Soderbergh didn’t hold back when describing Disney’s decision as “insane,” and now, fans and industry insiders alike are demanding answers. But here’s where it gets controversial: Was Disney’s reasoning truly as straightforward as they claimed, or is there more to the story?

Chris, a Senior News Writer for Collider, is no stranger to diving deep into the world of cinema. With a penchant for analyzing box office trends, obsessing over Bosch and Mission: Impossible, and binge-watching Gilmore Girls with a dangerously hot cup of coffee, he’s a jack-of-all-trades in the entertainment world. His latest fascination? The Dutton saga on Yellowstone. But it’s his love for the history of the Walt Disney Company and the intricacies of theme park construction that ties into this story—a tale of creative ambition colliding with corporate decision-making.

The Hunt for Ben Solo was more than just a fan-favorite concept; it was a labor of love for Soderbergh, Adam Driver, and writer Rebecca Blunt. For two and a half years, the trio worked tirelessly to bring the project to life. Yet, Disney’s leadership pulled the plug before budget discussions even began, citing a single reason: they didn’t believe Ben Solo could have survived The Rise of Skywalker. And this is the part most people miss: In a franchise known for resurrecting characters through clones, Force ghosts, and even Emperor Palpatine’s return, why was Ben Solo’s survival deemed impossible?

See Also Sabeer Bhatia SLAMS Dhurandhar: A Call for Thoughtful Cinema

In an interview with BKmag, Soderbergh shared his frustration, revealing that he and Driver had agreed to keep their public statements factual. “We were all frustrated,” he admitted, referring to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “It was two and a half years of free work, and it never even got to the point of discussing costs. It’s insane.” The word “insane” isn’t used lightly here—it underscores the disbelief that a project with such potential could be axed over a narrative choice that feels inconsistent with the franchise’s history.

But here’s the real question: Was Disney’s decision purely creative, or were there other factors at play? Some fans speculate that the studio’s recent track record with Star Wars projects may have influenced their hesitation. Others wonder if the project’s darker tone or ambitious storytelling didn’t align with Disney’s broader vision for the franchise. Whatever the case, the decision has left a void in the Star Wars universe—a “what if” story that will forever linger in the minds of fans.

For now, The Hunt for Ben Solo remains a tantalizing idea, a film that Soderbergh admits he’s already “made in [his] head.” And while audiences will never see it on the big screen, the debate over its cancellation continues to spark conversations. What do you think? Was Disney right to shelve the project, or did they miss an opportunity to expand the Star Wars saga in a meaningful way? Let us know in the comments—this is one discussion that’s far from over.