Steven May's Troubled Times: Police Visit, Absence from Training, and Future Uncertain (2026)

A Troubling Incident: Steven May's Absence from Training and the Police Involvement

A Disturbing Development

The Melbourne Demons find themselves in a tricky situation as defender Steven May's absence from training raises questions and concerns. This comes on the heels of a reported police visit to May's residence, leaving fans and the club alike wondering about the player's well-being and future.

Police Intervention and Club Statement

According to the Herald Sun, Victoria Police attended May's home due to reports of potentially threatening behavior. The Demons released an official statement acknowledging the incident, stating, "The Melbourne Football Club is aware of the police visit to Steven May's residence." However, they refrained from further comment, citing the need for privacy and respect for ongoing processes.

Personal Struggles and Club Support

Sources close to the club indicate that May has been granted time away to address personal matters. SEN's Tom Morris reported that the Demons are offering support to May during this challenging period. Morris added, "The club is taking a sensitive approach, allowing May the space he needs to navigate his situation."

See Also Trump Threatens to Block Gordie Howe Bridge: Canada Trade War Escalates

Legal Woes and Uncertain Future

May's troubles extend beyond personal issues. He and Richmond star Dion Prestia were charged for their alleged involvement in a fight at a pub on the Mornington Peninsula in December 2024. The pair requested the charges be dropped at a hearing in January, but the case was adjourned, with a contest mention hearing scheduled for February 20.

May, who has been battling form issues, was encouraged by Melbourne to explore other options at the end of last season. Despite rumors of potential trades to the Western Bulldogs or Collingwood, no deal materialized.

Contract Status and Senior Side Prospects

With his contract expiring at the end of this season, May's future with the Demons is uncertain. He is expected to fight for a spot in the senior side, but the recent off-season trades, including the departures of premiership stars Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca, have left the team's prospects for the upcoming season unclear.

Captain's Confidence

Melbourne captain Max Gawn remains optimistic about the team's chances, despite the losses. When asked about the team's prospects, Gawn responded with a touch of humor and confidence, "Why not? No one's tipping us, but that usually works out in our favor."

This story is developing, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available. Join the discussion in the comments and share your thoughts on the situation and the team's future.