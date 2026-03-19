Steven May Retirement: Melbourne AFL Star's Future Uncertain - What's Next? (2026)

Bold truth: Melbourne’s premiership full-back Steven May faces a career crossroads, and the decision could reshape the Demons’ 2026 plans. But here’s where it gets controversial: the timing and messaging around his retirement are as telling as the outcome itself.

The 34-year-old May, a two-time All-Australian and a cornerstone of Melbourne’s 2021 drought-breaking premiership, is widely expected to announce his retirement on Monday. For weeks he has not trained with the club and has been on personal leave after police were called to his home. With the AFL season kicking off this Thursday night, both May and Melbourne are eager to have clarity, a source familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity to respect May’s privacy.

Last year’s trade period brought a shift in May’s circumstances. New Melbourne coach Steven King urged the veteran defender—who still had one year left on his contract—to explore opportunities elsewhere. Given his age and market interest, few suitors emerged, prompting May to return to the Demons for a final contract year.

Separately, May and Richmond midfielder Dion Prestia face criminal charges stemming from a brawl in Sorrento on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula in late 2024. Both have asked the court to withdraw the charges, maintaining they were not involved in the incident.

Melbourne captain Max Gawn said last week, “He’s on personal leave. That’s really as much as I can give you.” Gawn added that he’s been in touch with May and that the club is prioritizing his health and well-being as he steps back from the team.

May began his AFL journey with Gold Coast, drafted as a Northern Territory-zoned player for the club’s inaugural season. He played 123 games for Gold Coast and even co-captained the Suns before being traded to Melbourne in 2018. With the Demons, he has added 128 games, earned All-Australian honors in 2021 and 2022, and played a pivotal role in Melbourne’s premiership success in 2021.

Projecting forward, premiership teammate Jake Melksham told SEN last week that he hopes May can return soon. Melksham emphasized May’s leadership and high standards, noting that May’s mindset—his drive to win—has a positive impact on younger players, especially those in defensive roles.

Melbourne Youth and Depth

- The club is optimistic about a seamless transition for young defenders stepping into bigger roles, with Daniel Turner highlighted as a standout who trained exceptionally well over the summer and recently signed a long-term extension.

- The coaching and administrative team are prepared to fill any void if May’s retirement becomes permanent, ensuring the defense remains strong and cohesive as new players grow into larger responsibilities.

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Question for readers: If May retires, how should Melbourne balance honoring his legacy with accelerating the development of their next generation of back-line stars? Share your thoughts in the comments.