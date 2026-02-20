Steve Smith's Historic 32-Run Over! | Big Bash Record Breaker | Sydney Sixers vs Thunder Highlights (2026)

Imagine scoring 32 runs in just six balls – a feat so extraordinary it rewrites the record books. That’s exactly what Steve Smith did in a jaw-dropping display of batting brilliance during a single over in the Big Bash League. But here’s where it gets controversial: Was this a moment of pure genius, or did it expose vulnerabilities in the opposition’s bowling strategy? Let’s dive into the details.

On January 17, 2026, Steve Smith etched his name into cricket history by outshining none other than David Warner. While Warner’s explosive 110 not out off 65 balls set a daunting target of 190 for the Sydney Sixers, Smith’s response was nothing short of legendary. The Test batsman smashed a 41-ball century, peppered with five fours and nine sixes, leaving fans and critics alike in awe. Though he narrowly missed the fastest BBL century record (39 balls), Smith’s 32-run over became the talk of the tournament.

And this is the part most people miss: Smith’s dominance wasn’t just about power; it was a masterclass in strategy. After taking the strike during the power surge, he unleashed four consecutive sixes off Ryan Hadley, showcasing his ability to read the game and exploit weaknesses. He even sent Nathan McAndrew’s delivery soaring 107 meters, a hit that left commentators speechless. In his post-match interview with Kayo Sports, Smith credited his partnership with Babar Azam for laying the foundation, saying, ‘We knew we had to go hard from the outset… and we went on from there.’

But Smith’s heroics didn’t just secure a five-wicket victory for the Sixers; they also overshadowed Warner’s stellar performance. Despite battling a knee injury, the 39-year-old Warner had raced to his fourth consecutive fifty, even dismissing Mitchell Starc with a six over backward point. Yet, Smith’s 141-run opening stand with Azam (47 off 39) effectively crushed the Thunder’s hopes of an upset.

Here’s the bold question: Did Warner’s injury-ridden performance signal the end of his dominance, or was this simply Smith’s day to shine? The debate is ripe for discussion.

Smith’s innings ended on 100 when he was stumped by Sam Billings, but by then, the damage was done. Even after his departure, the Sixers held their nerve, with Jack Edwards sealing the win with a six off Hadley, leaving 16 balls unused. The victory propelled the Sixers to fourth place, with a chance to secure a finals berth by defeating the Brisbane Heat on Sunday.

This match wasn’t just about records; it was a clash of titans, a testament to the unpredictability of cricket. What’s your take? Did Smith’s performance redefine batting excellence, or did Warner’s struggle hint at a shifting guard in the BBL? Let us know in the comments!