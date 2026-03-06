Steve Perry Shuts Down Journey Reunion Rumors: 'I'm Moving On' (2026)

The long-awaited reunion of iconic rock band Journey and their former frontman Steve Perry is a dream that won't be coming true, at least not anytime soon. But here's the twist: it's not just a simple 'no.'

In a recent interview, Journey's keyboardist Jonathan Cain revealed that guitarist Neal Schon had reached out to Perry about a potential guest appearance on their upcoming tour. The fans were buzzing with excitement, but Perry has now personally put an end to the speculation.

Through a Facebook post, Perry addressed the rumors, expressing his gratitude for the band's past success and the fans' enduring love. However, he firmly stated that he has no intention of rejoining the band. He's moved on, exploring new creative paths and enjoying his current musical endeavors.

This news might come as a disappointment to many, especially considering Perry's history with the band. He left in 1987, only to return briefly in 1995 for an album without a subsequent tour. The reasons for his departure and the dynamics within the band have been a topic of much discussion among fans.

And here's where it gets even more intriguing: Journey's upcoming tour, starting in February 2026, will also mark the departure of Cain, whose songwriting played a significant role in the band's commercial success. This tour will be a farewell of sorts for two key members, leaving fans with a sense of both anticipation and melancholy.

Journey's history is a complex tapestry, and the band's lineup changes have been a subject of fascination for many. As the band embarks on this new tour, fans are left to wonder about the future and the possibility of ever witnessing a full-fledged reunion.

What do you think about Perry's decision? Do you believe there's a chance for a future collaboration, or is this door firmly closed? Share your thoughts and keep the conversation going!